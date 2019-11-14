Top 10 movies about con artists

Shirrel Rhoades Movie Reviewer

“The Good Liar” is a new movie with Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren as a confidence man and his mark. It got us to thinking of other movies about swindlers, tricksters, hustlers, grifters and mountebanks.

We found an interesting list concocted by ScreenRant, which we’ve excerpted for you here. We had to renumber their ranking, since they apparently declined to select a No. 1.

See how it stacks up with your favorites.

10) “Focus” (2015) — A movie centered on deception and misdirection, “Focus” stars Will Smith as Nicky Spurgeon, a very accomplished con man who takes an amateur con artist, Jess (Margot Robbie), under his wing. The duo quickly realizes the difficulties involved with balancing their criminal life with their personal life, and before long, love seems to only get in the way.

9) “The Grifters (1990) — Starring John Cusack as Roy Dillon, a small-time con man, this film portrays the pull of personal and criminal life in a very dysfunctional familial relationship. Roy finds himself stretched thin between his estranged mother (Anjelica Huston) and his current girlfriend (Annette Bening), both of which are grifters who happen to be playing their own angles.

8) “Inception” (2010) — Perhaps one of the most innovative con artist films on this list, “Inception” adds an unreal, almost unbelievable element to the trope that makes it stand out above all else. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a thief who uses new, dream-stealing technology to steal from large companies. In his latest con, he must pull off the biggest heist yet by planting an idea inside a big-time CEO’s mind.

7) “Matchstick Men” (2003) — One of the Nicolas Cage films that’s without a doubt worth watching, “Matchstick Men” follows Roy Waller (Cage), a neurotic, phobia-prone con artist, as he and his protégé are just about to pull off a con when Waller’s teenage daughter unexpectedly shows up, foiling everything.

6) “Ocean’s 11” (2003) — A remake of the 1960 film starring an all-star cast, including Frank Sinatra, James Dean and Sammy Davis Jr., 2001’s “Ocean’s 11” was without a doubt worthy of the title. Following in the original’s footsteps, the all-star cast for the remake includes George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Matt Damon, and that’s only including a few. The film follows the same general plot, as Danny Ocean and his team of con men (all skilled in different areas) team up to steal money from a chain of Vegas casinos — at the same time.

5) “Snatch” (2000) — Another star-studded con artist film starring Jason Statham, Brad Pitt and Benicio Del Toro, “Snatch” takes place in the world of match boxing, where two, simultaneous stories occur including an underdog boxing story and an elaborate diamond heist. These two stories converge somewhere along the way, leaving the audience with an action-packed con film.

4) “The Sting” (1973) — Starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford, “The Sting” takes place in Chicago, Illinois, September of 1936 in the age of mobsters. Two con men (one with experience and one without) have a mutual friend who has just been killed by a mob boss, and they must team together to avenge his death by pulling off a large-scale con on him.

3) “Trading Places” (1983) — The John Landis film starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd is yet another spin on the con man movie, taking it a direction that you don’t see very often. In “Trading Places,” a wealthy investor and a street con artist who live very different lives are transplanted in the other’s life as part of a bet made by two millionaires.

2) “Wall Street” (1987) — The original Oliver Stone film starring Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen and Tamara Tunie follows Bud Fox (Charlie Sheen), a Wall Street stockbroker in New York in the early 1980s. All Bud wants is to get to the top, so he spends his spare time working with successful, greedy broker Gordon Gekko (Douglas) and quickly learns his philosophy: “greed is good.”

1) “Catch Me If You Can” (2002) — A film starring Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio should be enough to convince you that you need to watch, but just in case it’s not, here’s a little bit more: the film tells the true story of Frank Abagnale Jr. (DiCaprio). For those unfamiliar with his story, before the age of 19, Abagnale conned (successfully) millions of dollars in checks, posing as a pilot, a doctor and an attorney. And Tom Hanks plays the FBI agent who attempts to bring him down.

Hard to believe “American Hustle” (nominated for 10 Oscars) didn’t make the Top 10. Neither did that comedy classic “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” with Steve Martin and Michael Caine. Also, where was the Sigourney Weaver-Jennifer Love Hewitt vehicle “Heartbreakers.” Or the similarly titled French film “L’amacoeur”? And, yes, I still like the George C. Scott comedy, “The Flim Flam Man” (I knew the author of the book it was based on).

Shirrel Rhoades, a Wilkesboro native, is a former vice president of Marvel Comics and present owner of the publishing house Absolutely Amazing ebooks. He writes movies reviews from his home in Key West, Florida.

