Unbridled arrogance of city board?

To the Editor,

My, oh, my, it’s been only days since the election, where all candidates ran on platforms emphasizing fiscal responsibility – yet two current Mount Airy commissioners still refuse to acknowledge or heed the voice of the people!

Instead, at the Nov. 7 city council meeting, Commissioner Steve Yokeley and his soon-to-be-deposed puppet Dean Brown voted to spend thousands of taxpayer dollars to buy overpriced land — an expense not authorized in this year’s budget — because Yokeley apparently believes the city’s existing miles and miles of walking/biking trails and acres and acres of recreational land isn’t sufficient for the needs of outdoor enthusiasts, including kayakers and canoeists. [See “Land purchase passes in split vote,’ in the November 8 edition of The Mount Airy News.]

Only time will tell if the three new commissioners will live up to their promises and check Yokeley’s seemingly unbridled fiscal arrogance – which is aided and abetted by secret closed sessions that typically result in more wasteful spending.

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy