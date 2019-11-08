God’s love is outta this world

Dr. Darrell Tate

“Behold what manner of love the Father has bestowed on us, that we should be called children of God” (I John 3:1)

In the book Chicken Soup for the Soul one pastor relates his experience of a widow lady who provided him with a rose boutonniere for the lapel of his suit each Sunday. Initially, he really appreciated it but later it became routine. Then one Sunday it became very special. As he was leaving the Sunday service, a young boy walked up to him and said, “Sir, what are you going to do with your flower on your suit?”

“Do you mean this?”

The boy said, “Yes, sir. If you’re just going to throw it away, I would like it.”

The preacher told him he could have the flower and asked what he was going to do with it. The boy, who was probably no more than 10 years old, looked up and said, “Sir, I’m going to give it to my granny. My mother and father divorced last year. I was living with my mother, but she married again and wanted me to live with my father. I lived with him for a while, but he said I couldn’t stay; so he sent me to live with my grandmother. She is so good to me. She cooks for me and takes care of me. She has been so good to me that I wanted to give her that pretty flower for loving me.”

When the little boy finished, the preacher could hardly speak. His eyes filled with tears and he knew that God had touched him. He reached up and unpinned the rose. With the flower in his hand he looked at the boy and said, “Son, that is the nicest thing that I’ve ever heard but you can’t have this flower because it’s not enough. If you’ll look in front of the pulpit you’ll see a big bouquet of flowers. Different families buy them for the church each week. Please take those flowers to your granny because she deserves the very best.”

Then the boy made one final and unforgettable last statement, “What a wonderful day! I asked for one flower but got a whole beautiful bouquet.”

The love of God is far more than we can ever imagine. “What manner of love the Father has bestowed on us…” The phrase “what manner of” speaks of something foreign. In the Greek language it literally means “from what country.”

When the angel Gabriel announced to Mary that she would give birth to the Son of God the scripture says that she was greatly troubled and wondered, “what manner of” greeting had been given her. It wasn’t simply a messenger from another country, Gabriel was a messenger from another world.

As Jesus and his disciples traveled across the Sea of Galilee a violent storm threatened to drive their small boat beneath the depths of the water. Jesus, fast asleep, is awakened by his disciples and implored to do something before they all perish. Jesus stood to his feet, looked out across the churning water of the Sea of Galilee and commanded the wind and waves to cease. The scripture says immediately the storm subsided and all was calm. Awestruck the disciples looked to one another and said, “what manner of man is this that even the winds and sea obey him.” In reality they were saying about Jesus, that this man is “outta this world.” And indeed they were right! Jesus came from another world altogether. He came from heaven. The world has never seen anyone like Jesus.

When the scripture describes God’s love for his people it uses the same language, “What manner of love the Father has bestowed on us…” In other words, God’s love is outta this world. God’s love is unconditional. Love is not primarily a feeling. Love is a choice, which produces action. You can’t command someone to feel a certain way about somebody else. You cannot legislate love, you cannot pass a love law, nor can you buy love. Love is not for sale. Much of what society calls love is not love at all – I love you as long as you do what I want. I love you as long as you agree with me. I love you as long as I get something in return. That is not representative of God’s love for us. God’s love is unconditional.

God’s love is individual. The scripture teaches that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Yes, it is true that when Jesus died on the cross he died for the world, he died for the masses. But it is also true that he died for each person individually. He knew we were broken, he knew our faults and failures, and he knew our sinful tendencies and proclivities. He knew us individually and loved us enough to sacrifice himself in our place. The scripture says, “Greater love has no man than this that a man lay down his life for his friend.”

God’s love is supernatural. We are finite beings living in a finite world. All there is around us has a beginning and an end. But when we talk about God we have moved from the world of the finite into the world of the infinite. God has no beginning and he has no ending. He is the alpha and omega the first and the last. God is the same yesterday, today and forever. Everything about God is infinite. His mercy and grace is endless. His generosity and forgiveness is immeasurable. And His supernatural love never runs out. There has never been a time when God did not love you. From eternity to eternity Gods love is the same for everyone.

The hymn writer said:

Could we with ink the ocean fill, And were the skies of parchment made,

Were every stalk on earth a quill, And every man a scribe by trade;

To write the love of God above Would drain the ocean dry;

Nor could the scroll contain the whole, Though stretched from sky to sky.

Think about God’s love for you. It’s outta this world.

Dr. Darrell Tate is pastor of Highland Park Baptist Church

