Exercise your right to vote

To the Editor,

If you live in the voting area for city commissioners, in the next few days you have the ability to participate in a unique opportunity. The ability to affect change in your city government.

This opportunity is not available worldwide. We should not take it for granted. We live in a free country with voting rights. Our ancestors fought valiantly for us to have this opportunity. The ability to express our feelings towards our government leaders by choosing which ones we want to represent us. Those that we truly feel have our communal best interests in mind as they make budget and financing decisions that will affect all of us for years to come.

This year we have multiple viable candidates in all three open commissioner races. We are very fortunate to have some very caring and considerate individuals who have filed to run for these offices. There are others who are making a desperate attempt to make an “end-run” to steal away the seats that the others have been openly working for and have been very forward in their positions and what they hope to accomplish, while we know nothing about these supposed “write-in” candidates.

I want to urge all of the voting public of the city of Mount Airy to come out and vote. We (as a city as a whole) need your input. Come out and tell us who you want to represent you. Do you want solid citizens with a respectable background who have filed on time and made the right moves to be on the ballot? Or do you want last minute desperate attempts to take over this election by a fringe faction?

The petty politics must end (really; stealing and disposing of opponents signs? How childish.)

Please come out and vote in this city commissioner election (either early or next Tuesday, Nov. 5). Our city needs your input as to who should be our future leaders!

Richard Loftis

Mount Airy