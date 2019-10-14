It is too much of a good thing

Jeff Linville News Editor -

(Phone rings)

“Hello?”

“Mr. Linville, this is Joe Bob’s cable company. How are you today?”

“Hey now, I paid you guys on time this month. Don’t you go cutting off my service again.”

“No, no. We aren’t calling about that.”

“Phew. Good, because I’m not spending any more money on cable.”

“Don’t worry, Mr. Linville. We’re calling to save you money.”

“I’m listening.”

“Right now we’re running a special on HBO. You can save $5 a month for six months.”

“It’s not saving me money if I pay extra for HBO.”

“But it’s less than usual. That’s saving money!”

“No thank you.”

“What’s the matter? Don’t you like movies?”

What a stupid question. Of course I love movies. I think I personally kept the local video rental store in business for years in the 1990s. I wrote a column about how impossible it is for me to pick a favorite movie. I deserve my own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I love movies, but HBO is not worth it.”

“Not worth it? We have tons of movies available.”

“Mmm, you don’t have ‘Peppermint,’ ‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls,’ ‘Hotel Artemis,’ ‘Blaze’ or ‘Adrift’ because they are on Showtime right now.”

“But we have —”

“And you don’t have ‘Venom,’ ‘Jumanji,’ ‘Holmes & Watson’ or ‘Power’ because they are on Starz.”

“Well no, but —”

“And ‘Basic Instinct,’ ‘American Beauty,’ ‘The Birdcage,’ ‘Bull Durham,’ ‘Creed II’ and ‘I Still See You’ are on Epix.”

“Hold on now, some of those are old movies, Mr. Linville.”

“True, but I like them, and they wouldn’t be on HBO right now. So I’d have to subscribe to four or five different premium channels to see everything I want to see.”

“But HBO has great original programming. We are the guys who brought you ‘The Larry Sanders Show,’ ‘Entourage,’ ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘Deadwood’ and ‘Game of Thrones.’”

“After Season 8, maybe you shouldn’t have mentioned that last one. Besides, you also didn’t bring me ‘Dexter,’ ‘Dead Like Me,’ ‘Californication,’ ‘Penny Dreadful’ or ‘Masters of Sex’ because those were on Showtime. And ‘Black Sails’ was on Starz.”

He tried talking some more, but I interrupted, told him to have a nice day and hung up.

You see, I did have HBO once upon a time. There were a lot of great movies to watch, and Roy Jones Jr. was in his prime to provide some stellar boxing matches.

However, new premium channels just kept popping up every few years, and the movies kept getting spread around further, diluting the choices for any one particular channel.

(While shopping on Amazon, a message window pops up)

“You could get free shipping with two-day delivery by signing up for Amazon Prime. And it comes with the Prime streaming video service with thousands of movies and TV shows.”

“No thanks.”

“What’s the matter? Don’t you like movies?”

“Of course I do.”

“Then you need Amazon Prime.”

“There is also Netflix and Hulu, and Disney is doing this whole Plus thing now. There are plenty of movies to watch. And frankly, your interface is awful. You don’t do a good job of separating the newest movies or the highest rated movies from all the fluff.”

“But we have original programming now like ‘Homecoming’ with Julia Roberts, ‘Jack Ryan’ with John Krasinski, ‘The Boys,’ ‘The Man in the High Castle,’ ‘The Romanoffs,’ ‘Goliath’ and ‘Bosch.’

“Okay, but Netflix put out ‘House of Cards,’ ‘Sense8,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Orange is the New Black.’ ‘13 Reasons Why,’ ‘Altered Carbon’ and the six connected Marvel comics shows.”

“Yeah, that’s pretty good. But, Mr. Linville —”

“Hulu is offering ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Runaways,’ the raunchy but hilarious ‘Future Man,’ ‘All Night’ and ‘Castle Rock.’”

“Oh, that was sooo creepy. But, Mr. Linville —”

“And you know that Disney is going to launch of ton of stuff because they are stinking rich and want to make a big splash. So what am I supposed to do, subscribe to all of them?”

“Prime still has that shipping deal. And a free music archive.”

(sigh) “Fine, let’s do this. Which do you need, my left kidney or the right one?”

“Your firstborn child is fine.”

“Sorry, my firstborn is 22 and probably already in deep with you guys through VCU.”

Am I the only one who has noticed the parallel between what is happening with streaming services and what happened 20 years ago with premium channels? Every Tom, Dick and Harry is going to come out with a stream and want us to pay for it.

People cut ties with cable because Netflix was so much cheaper. But if trying to get all the content they desire forces folks to sign up for several streaming services, then one day they will be paying as much for this as they did for a cable package.

(Text message on my phone)

“Redbox customer, here is a coupon to get $2 off if you try our new online streaming rental service. Why drive to the box for a DVD when you can stay in and watch a film?”

“No thanks.”

“What’s the matter? Don’t you like movies?”

By Jeff Linville

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.

