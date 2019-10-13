Reader: Vote for change in city

Our city primary was last Tuesday. The voter turnout included early voting and was considered good. But when you realize only about one out of every six registered voters bothered to vote it sounds awful. We have more than 6,000 registered voters but around 5,000 didn’t bother.

The actual election is Nov. 5. The three winners will become city commissioners. If you did not vote in the primary and don’t like the crazy spending and absurd tax hike of the past few years, you’d best be sure to vote in November. Most everyone in town has been fed up with the mess at city hall for the past four years, but if certain ones get in, the mess could well continue.

Incumbent Dean Brown didn’t make it through the primary, so that’s one big spender gone. He said in paper he was surprised he lost out. Really? Tom Koch led the votes for that North Ward seat and he is conservative.

But the vote leaders in the primary for South Ward and the “At Large” seat were Marie Wood and Ron Niland. I don’t think either of them would make much improvement in our city mess. I know them and feel they’d likely fall in with the same thinking we’ve seen in the past. We cannot afford any more of that.

Wood has done good things in our community and I don’t debate that. But her past service as a member and strong supporter of the disgraced RDC is very troubling; even more since she recently was quoted as saying she was so proud of it. Her Facebook campaign page claims the RDC was on the right track and would have done fine, but it was all the city board’s fault it had to be disbanded. That’s not at all the way most of us remember it. The RDC refused to go by the rules set out by the board. By the way, Steve Yokeley was RDC chairman and Chip Pulliam was vice chair ( and main spokesperson). Chip was helping Wood in asking for votes at city hall last Tuesday. I don’t think leopards change their spots.

Niland was once a city manager here for a few years (early 90s). He has mostly been a consultant to cities since then. Commissioners are supposed to represent voters; not city government. But Niland’s experience is all from city government’s side, not from the taxpayer’s side. I think that could be a problem and could mean he would secondguess whoever our city manager is (this one or a new one). And whenever we might look for a city manager, having a former one as a commissioner might discourage good applicants. Neither of those is a good scenario.

Many don’t have very good opinions of consultants. We have one working with our town now and he also has been working with our county. The city paid him $100,000. I don’t know what the county paid but likely more. So far the plans he’s involved with include both city and county borrowing big time — the city maybe $30 million and county maybe up to $90 million.

Be sure you think hard about how each of the candidates might behave if elected. If you stay home then just a small portion of our registered voters will get to choose who wins. That’s the way it has been in past and that’s what that group is counting on.

There’s about 5,000 of you out there who haven’t yet voted in this. You can elect the ones who you think will do best, but you have to vote to do it.

John Pritchard

Mount Airy