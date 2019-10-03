Harbinger of a mass exodus?

I attended the City council meeting a few weeks ago when Mr. Paul Eich spoke earnestly and movingly about his reasons for leaving Mount Airy – a city he and his wife moved to 12 years ago after “falling in love” with its promise. [See “City Hall watchdog leaving town,” in the Oct. 1 issue of The Mount Airy News].

During his comments, he noted that his decision to leave had been based on the steady stream of “deceptive” tactics employed by the council to hike taxes to unreasonable levels while continuing to spend millions of dollars on special-interest projects like Spencers.

As he spoke, all members of the city council sat silently – with the majority using body language to express either irritation or boredom (or both) with his heartfelt and cautionary comments.

Immediately following his remarks, a majority of commissioners voted on a motion by Shirley Brinkley to give at least $1 million—maybe more; maybe less — to the Surry Arts Council (SAC) to build a museum dedicated to Eng and Chang Bunker in the hope that a few tourists from Thailand may someday visit our city to see for themselves where the Siamese Twins settled. [See “Confusion Clouds $1 million ‘grant’ to SAC” in the Sept. 20 issue of The Mount Airy News.]

Even if the ridiculously proposed museum-cum-“sister city” concept would generate sufficient tourism to cover all costs (which is highly unlikely), why in the world would any commissioner vote to fund this idea at this time — when the city is circling the drain financially and can’t even meet its basic operational costs — let alone future expenses?

The juxtaposition of a citizen’s final plea to the council to stop its wasteful spending and then an immediate follow-up decision by the council to waste millions more on yet another unnecessary “special interest” project (with little hope of a return-on-investment) speaks to the current dysfunction and eventual decline of the City of Mount Airy – unless voters stop this council’s flagrant abuse of power.

Our city’s elected officials are so deaf, dumb and blinded by their desire to appease the downtown elite’s never-ending requests for money that they can’t see — or maybe don’t care — that private citizens and commercial enterprises (like Renfro and Hanesbrands) are now exiting Mount Airy to re-establish their lives and businesses elsewhere – where funding decisions are based on merit and designed to ensure the future prosperity of all relevant stakeholders, not just the privileged few.

I am hopeful that voters will go to the polls this election cycle to put in place two new commissioners (one in the South ward; the other in the North) who will commit to transparency and fiscal accountability/responsibility; and also keep in place Commissioner Jim Armbrister (Commissioner-at-Large), whose voting record has shown that he’s not just another puppet for the privileged few.

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy