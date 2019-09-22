A time to harvest

One of the principal qualities sought in apples was their ability to store over winter retaining while their flavor and nutrients. A great deal of thought and effort was put into keeping the stores from rotting. “Apples keep far better when put in close boxes or barrels and secluded as much as possible from the air,” reported the Surry Visitor in September 1872. “When thus stored they will come out in the spring full and plump as when taken from the tree.”

One of the principal qualities sought in apples was their ability to store over winter retaining while their flavor and nutrients. A great deal of thought and effort was put into keeping the stores from rotting. “Apples keep far better when put in close boxes or barrels and secluded as much as possible from the air,” reported the Surry Visitor in September 1872. “When thus stored they will come out in the spring full and plump as when taken from the tree.” - Apples are far from the only food put up for the winter. All manner of vegetables and fruits were canned and pickled. The time-consuming process required large quantities of vinegar, salt, and expensive sugar that was rationed during the Depression and both world wars. Sauerkraut and pickles were especially important sources of vitamins and minerals. Famed scientist Louis Pasteur declared sauerkraut to be “the most useful and healthful vegetable dish on earth.” - The mountains in this region were covered in orchards for decades in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Though the Shenandoah Valley region produced the majority of Virginia apples, Coveland Orchard, just across the border in Ararat, was a leader among the mountain orchards. The apples were carefully sorted with Grade A commanding a significantly better price than bruised or damaged fruit. S.L. Trodgon, secretary-treasurer of Coveland, was interviewed by the Daily Press Newspaper in Newport News in September 1919, concerned that all but the Winesap crop was poor that year. These graders are shown in the early 1900s. - The apple cider press, exhibited by the first floor general store, was not as innocent as many might think. Cider was often used as the base of moonshine as explained in the Mount Airy News story in October 1910 about 72-year-old Riley King of Westfield. King had a 20-gallon still he used to turn cider into illicit liquor. Sheriff Haynes arrested him but he escaped. The paper supposed he was “on the hunt for more cider” and that “Some of the boys are grieving right much because they did not find the still before the sheriff.” - -

Our History is a regular column submitted by Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, examining the region’s history and some related displays at the museum.

The storm clouds crashed into the Hollows, breaking the late summer heat in a series of thunderclaps that rattled windows and sent people running for cover. The week had been hot during the days but the evenings had grown pleasant. Farmers and factory workers looked forward to the cooler evening air as they finished the day’s work.

This day, however, would be different.

“This place and section was visited by a hail storm last Saturday evening. Considerable hail fell … the wind and lightning was terrific for fifteen minutes and made us think of Texas and cyclones…” wrote the editor of the Mount Airy News for their weekly edition on Thursday.

During the worst of the storm lightning struck the roof of Thomas Lampkins, ran down the exposed rafter to one of the studs and traveled down the wall to the first floor and split the wood wide open. “Old uncle Tom had been sitting near the studding … and had just walked to the other side of the room when the crash came.” He was unhurt.

“Six milch (sic) cows and yerlings (sic)” were less fortunate. The animals, belonging to T.M. Brower and B.F. Sparger, were killed by the wild lightning strikes. Brower, interviewed for the article, said he’d never seen “the like before.”

Surry County, and Mount Airy particularly, benefits from the surrounding mountain ridges on three sides most of the time and has relatively mild weather. But even the Blue Ridge is no match for fall weather.

The official coming of autumn on the equinox tomorrow is helped by the cooler temps of the past few days. It has traditionally been seen as the turning point in weather for generations. With cooler weather the focus changes from growing to laying in supplies for the winter and spring.

Wood piles and coal stores, always important to maintain, became a priority as nighttime frosts, especially on the ridges, could begin as early as September.

Harvests, whether of tobacco, hay, or apples, were generally in barns or storage cellars. Preparations were begun for those animals that would not be kept over winter. Some were fattened up for sale. Others for slaughter.

Farm families and housewives began the process of making molasses, curing tobacco and meat, and drying, canning, and otherwise conserving foodstuffs for survival and sale.

Refrigeration was new and expensive. The vast majority of families in this region, regardless of wealth, relied on dried, cured, or canned goods to see them through the winter from ham to beans.

They also counted on the sale of any extra they could raise or can to supplement the family income.

Local newspapers ran ads as companies such as the wholesalers West-Hill Company of Mount Airy sought to fill orders especially in “northern markets.”

“WANTED! Two hundred and fifty thousand pounds of Sun Dried Apples. We pay CASH only and GUARENTEE full market value at all times,” Mount Airy News Thursday, Aug. 22, 1912.

Holder and Hale of Round Peak bought more than 9,000 pounds of dried apples before the Mount Airy News reported in October 1901 that they wanted 1,000 pounds more as well as “chickens, butter, eggs, onions, potatoes, green apples, beans, roots, and herbs and are in the market for corn, rye, wheat and in fact everything that grows on the farms” of Surry.

There is one other thing autumn brings; campaigns for elections.

The editor of the News in October 1896 printed an opinion that might have been written today.

“The time will soon roll around when the people will be talking and thinking about something besides politics. This everlasting political gab disturbs business, but it seems necessary to have it. Indeed, we do not know if it will ever be dispensed with altogether.”

Happy Autumn, everyone!

Autumn signaled change, time to store supplies

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

