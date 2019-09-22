Three no-shows unworthy of support

To the Editor:

Thank you for the opinion piece on the city commission forum, but you were way too easy on the truant candidates. Of the five, I would consider only the absences of Armbrister and Niland as excusable. The former had a sudden health relapse, and the latter had declined the invitation long ago due to a previous commitment. The other three had committed to attend and dropped out after a great deal of planning had been exerted on their behalf — one doing so just a day before the event.

Aside from breaking their word (nothing new for politicians), this was just plain rude, demonstrating a grating disregard not only for the sponsors but for those of us who attended to hear what they had to say. Their “reasons” – not even given in one case – were merely flimsy excuses.

I believe that Brown, in particular, simply did not want to defend his miserable voting record and excessive spending. Marie Wood, whom I’ve known and liked for many years, was facing somewhat of a similar scenario regarding her work on the Redevelopment Commission. She had an opportunity here to present her side, and let it go to waste. For Mitchell, a virtual unknown, it simply demonstrated a lack of concern and commitment to what she is pursuing. It was simply easier for them to back out than to face the people, and they did so.

We need city commissioners who will be committed, transparent, and willing to admit it and change course when they make a mistake. Unfortunately, none of these three seem to have all of these qualities and, thus, don’t deserve the support of the citizens of our city in the upcoming election.

Bruce Springthorpe

Mount Airy