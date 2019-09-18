Candidate turnout raises questions

Tuesday night’s candidate forum in Mount Airy was both rewarding and disappointing.

The forum was sponsored and run by the Surry County Republican Party, which offered an important community service by putting on the forum and running it well.

We believe it was a rewarding experience for those who turned out. The discussions were candid, with the candidates not at all shy about expressing their concerns regarding issues facing the city — most notably the city’s habit of spending more than it takes in, the 2018 25% tax hike, the continuing loss of city-based manufacturing jobs, and the drain that the Spencer’s project has been on the city.

If it sounds as if the candidates at the forum were focusing on the same old issues which have dominated local headlines, that is because those issues have bogged down the present city council almost continuously since the city purchased the former Spencer’s textile complex in 2014.

The four candidates who participated in Tuesday night’s event — Frank Clawson, Tom Koch, Gene Clark and Rob Livengood — were unanimous in their belief the city shouldn’t have purchased Spencer’s, shouldn’t have seriously entertained the ill-fated Barter Theatre project, and should be spending taxpayer money much more wisely than it has been.

Clark laid the blame for the tax hike on the cost of the Spencer’s project — $3.5 million and counting — with Clawson saying the city needs to learn how to budget like folks do at home, only spending what comes in and cutting costs to conform to revenue. Koch said he believes the city, with better fiscal management, could provide the present level of services to local residents and visitors at less cost, while Livengood was clear in his assessment that the tax increase of 2018 was not necessary.

All four candidates pledged to reject the city’s $10,000 annual salary paid to city commissioners, instead serving as volunteers should they be elected.

Of course, hindsight is always 20/20, and to be fair to the present board of commissioners, it’s easy to sit on the outside and say things could be done differently. Sometimes when sitting on the inside, faced with all the fine details of budgeting and running a city, the view changes a bit.

Still, the candidates largely voiced what many in the city have been saying loudly for years — Spencer’s was a bad idea, spending is out of control, and the city budget has been mishandled numerous times.

— — —

What was disappointing Tuesday night was the poor participation by candidates. There are nine candidates for three open seats — Clawson, Koch and incumbent Dean Brown running for the North Ward seat; Clark along with Julia Mitchell and Marie Wood vying for the South Ward seat held by retiring Commissioner Shirley Brinkley; along with Livengood, Ron Niland and incumbent Jim Armbrister seeking the at-large board seat.

Some absences could be more easily excused: Armbrister is dealing with some health-related issues that precluded him from participating; Niland told the GOP he would not be able to attend in July, as soon as he learned of the forum date, because of a previously scheduled out-of-town family commitment.

The rest, according to Surry County Republican Party Chairman Mark Jones, had committed to attend, then backed out, some as late as this week. Jones told those assembled for the forum the reasons the candidates gave varied from family commitments to worrying organizers would make it a partisan event.

We can’t judge the individuals who chose not to participate, including those who did so after first agreeing to be there. Each one of the candidates must decide what’s important in their lives, what they must do as hopeful-city commissioners vs. the demands on their personal lives.

But it is sad to see so many pass up an opportunity to present their views to the public, to miss the chance to allow potential voters to learn a little bit about how they would govern if elected to the city board.

Those are the kind of things voters may remember when it comes time to cast their ballots.