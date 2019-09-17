Kudos to local GOP for sponsoring forum

Tonight, the Surry County Republican Party is holding a candidate’s forum for those running in the fall Mount Airy Board of Commissioners election.

Three candidates are seeking the South Ward seat held by Shirley Brinkley — Gene Clark, Julia F. Mitchell, and Marie T. Wood, with Brinkley not seeking re-election. In the North Ward, incumbent Dean Brown is facing challengers Frank Clawson and Thomas C. Koch, while the at-large seat features a race between incumbent Jim Armbrister and challengers Rob Livengood and Ron Niland.

While Nov. 5 is the official election day, Mount Airy essentially does a two-part election when there are three or more candidates for a seat. That means a run-off election for the seats on Oct. 8, with the top two in voting for each post advancing to the final ballot on Nov. 5.

It’s good to see the local GOP involved and putting on the forum. The Republican Party’s main job, of course, is to ensure its members have the best chance at winning election to local seats while drumming up local support for GOP candidates in state and national elections. The Surry County Democratic Party does the same for its candidates.

But the city elections are non-partisan, and by all accounts, the GOP plans to pose questions to the candidates that are strictly on city issues — tax rates, the Spencer’s project, economic development, and the like — without delving into Republican vs. Democratic issues.

The GOP is to be commended for taking on the task of putting on a forum. The Mount Airy News has done candidate forums, and we are well aware of the time and work involved, so it’s good to see a local group putting on a forum in advance of the Oct. 8 run-off election. In so doing, the local GOP chapter is expanding beyond its normal scope, seeking to serve the entire city population

We’re also heartened to see most of the candidates plan to take part, though we’re disappointed three of those running will not be on hand. Niland, Brown, and Wood, according to GOP Chairman Mark Jones, will not be participating, which lessens the effectiveness of the forum, and doesn’t allow voters a chance to get to know those candidates.

Niland, according to Jones, informed the GOP in the earliest stages of their planning he would not be available for event, with a previously planned out-of-town family commitment scheduled. We certainly respect that, and while the forum will be a bit poorer for his absence, scheduling conflicts are almost inevitable when putting on an event of this magnitude with this many people involved.

We’re a little more perplexed by Brown and Wood. Both, according to Jones, accepted invitations to take part, only to back-out later. According to Jones, Brown indicated he’d been given advice from those supporting his candidacy to skip the event. Wood, again according to Jones, said a family conflict had arisen.

Brown confirmed Jones’ account, stating once he had a chance to think about the forum, realizing it was being put on by the GOP, rather than a non-partisan group, he didn’t feel right about participating.

Wood’s reasoning comes across as more understandable. She said she is in no way attempting to avoid answering tough questions or avoiding the forum because it’s being sponsored by the GOP.

“I initially thought I would be able to attend (the) forum, but a vacation came up and I couldn’t turn down an opportunity to be with my family,” she said by email late Monday afternoon.

Voters will have to make up their minds what they think regarding both candidates withdrawing.

Still, six of the candidates plan to be there, and the local Republican Party plans to forge ahead. We hope a large number of voters and interested parties also turn out — this will be an excellent opportunity for city residents to gain insight into those seeking the offices.

And, as we’ve always maintained, a better-informed voting public is the best voting public.