Wasting away in Spencersville?

To the Editor,

The news that Renfro is planning to move and take 225 good-paying jobs to Winston-Salem is just another example of how smart citizens and major companies are leaving “Spencersville” (aka Mount Airy) because of the non-stop and financially reckless “spend/borrow/tax” bloc-voting by three current commissioners. (See “Renfro leaving Mount Airy?” in the Sept. 12 issue of The Mount Airy News.)

And it doesn’t help that Commissioner Shirley Brinkley gave a nod to Renfro’s thinking by noting, in an out-of-town newspaper, that many young people “don’t want to live in a little town because that’s not where the action is.”

Each of the three commissioners contacted about Renfro’s decision expressed surprise or a lackluster laissez-faire attitude about the company’s intention to exit the city. Of course, that would be their response – because they’ve all had their heads in the Spencer’s/Barter pit for the last three years or so – while ignoring anything and everything beyond the few city blocks controlled by the Good Ol’ Boys!

Here’s a solution for overhauling the city’s well-deserved reputation for stagnant, ineffective leadership — Commissioners Shirley Brinkley, Dean Brown and Steve Yokeley should resign immediately from their elected positions so the city council will stop fixating/voting on “downtown” development and stop hemorrhaging taxpayers’ money on the Spencer’s pit. By vacating their seats, other competent individuals – with common sense, courage, a unified vision beyond Main Street, and proven fiscal-management abilities – can step up and help the city self-correct its downward spiral and move toward the business of surviving … and, ultimately, thriving.

Otherwise, rest assured there will continue to be a run on packing materials at the local hardware store.

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy