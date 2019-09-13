Local immigration vote: Cause without a rebel?

To the Editor,

Reading the Mount Airy News of Sept. 5 gave me a fleeting insight into my new part-time adopted community of Surry County. I am a professor at Washington and Lee University and a former journalist, so you can say I have insight into those “liberal” enclaves of academia and the media.

This fall, I am teaching writing and research at Surry Community College, and I am impressed with the aspirations of local students to jump ahead in their high school education or to improve their prospects in the community while struggling between community college and day jobs.

The political divisions in America go so deep that a vetoed and dead bill in Raleigh on immigration enforcement is raised from the dead by the local Board of Commissioners and becomes a cause without a rebel. The commissioners unanimously supported, apparently without debate, a resolution that seems nothing but political, claiming to put “public safety” above politics.

Furthermore, the coverage of this, above the fold in your Thursday paper, seems to buy into Commissioner Eddie Harris’s one-sided view that that “illegal aliens” are a public safety hazard and that the normal tool of good local law enforcement called “discretion” is now putting “politics” above that alleged public safety. And so, federal immigration enforcement should be called in to force other North Carolina law enforcement far from Surry County to give up its discretion – despite sheriffs being locally elected – to federal immigration enforcement (which is, of course, not at all political).

All of this seems to me, peeking in on local politics, terribly one-sided. There is a good debate to be had about immigration, and good for President Trump for bringing it up and sticking to his guns. But if the commission is voting unanimously for a merely symbolic resolution, then there seems to be no debate and no real problem-solving going on here. The real problem-solving I see, in my limited experience in Dobson so far, is in the efforts at Surry Community College to teach critical thinking skills and practical skills for a rapidly changing economy.

Doug Cumming

Lexington, Virginia