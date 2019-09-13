Clark: Time to stop arguing, change approach

To the Editor,

The events that transpired at the last City Council meeting were naturally disappointing.

Mayor David Rowe is my friend and, unfortunately, I believe he was put in a situation based on a combination of bad intentions and undesirable behaviors by two commissioners. That being said, David has taken steps to correct his own actions during that meeting by sending me a heartfelt personal apology and an offer to once again present my defense, uninterrupted, against Commissioner Brinkley’s false and libelous charges.

I have accepted his apology. And, while I appreciate his offer, I have decided to decline because I agree with the recent editorial in the newspaper that the bickering needs to end (Mount Airy News, Sept. 8, “And the bickering goes on…”).

Indeed, the time has come for our city to change its direction. In the past six months, we have seen multiple announcements that, together, show a total of as many as 500 jobs leaving town. We can all speculate on the reasons, but I believe that Spencer’s fatigue has played a major role in those losses.

We have also lost our focus on things that should be important to all citizens – not just those immediately affected by redevelopment efforts of the “downtown” district. We are at a crossroads – and we must now refocus our energies on developing an employable workforce, become business friendly, develop a strong working relationship with our county leaders, and address social pressures that are destroying our community.

These truly are the things that need to be addressed by the citizens of Mount Airy and their city council. The upcoming election is a crucial one for the long-term future of Mount Airy. We must change: and I hope that everyone, regardless of differences, will take a hard look at where we are now and decide whether we should stay the course or make a significant change toward a bold and brighter future.

Gene Clark

Mount Airy