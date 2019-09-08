The Garden Plot

This month marks the interval between the green of summer and the red, orange, gold and yellow of fall. It is an in-between time, not hot enough to sweat but not cool enough for a coat. Leaves of lime green are slowly turning to gold. Dogwoods are covering themselves in burgundy red. September’s roses are as red as an autumn sunset. There is glad relief in the coming of autumn and its cooler nights, but still plenty of bitter-sweetness in the passing of summer.

Autumn leaves are beginning to fall. The first of the leaf harvest is starting to fall from the maple trees. The leaves of other trees are beginning to show off some color. As leaves begin to fall, don’t let them go to waste. Rake or vacuum them up and use for compost, mulch, or run the mower over them to crush up to place around cool weather vegetable crops, rose bushes, azaleas, and bulb beds. Place layers of crushed leaves around beds of turnips and onions, as well as greens, broccoli and kale to protect them from cold temperatures of late autumn and early winter.

Enjoying a treat of baked apples. September is also the beginning of the apple harvest. There are so many ways to prepare them for the dining room table. Baked apples have a signature taste, especially as summer comes to a close. Here’s a yummy recipe for baked apples that’s easy to prepare: Peel eight apples and cut into chunks. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a saucepan, mix one-half cup of apple cider vinegar, a half-cup of water, a half-cut of light brown sugar, a half-cup of granulated sugar, a half-stick of light margarine, one tablespoon of cornstarch, a half teaspoon of salt and one tablespoon of apple pie spice. Cook this mix over medium heat until it comes to a boil. Stir in the apple chunks and pour the mixture into a 9 by 13 baking dish sprayed with Baker’s Joy. Bake about 60 minutes or until the apples are tender. It makes about eight servings and is great with Cool Whip or ice cream.

A bit of September care for azaleas. Your azaleas could use some tender loving care as the new season arrives. The foliage of azaleas can be trimmed if needed. Feed fall azaleas with Miracle-Gro liquid azalea food. As leaves begin to fall, crush them and spread around the base of the bush for protection from later freezes. Also at this time of year, pellet azalea food can be applied for long-term slow feeding.

There’s still time for a row or bed of onion sets. The cool temperatures garden soil will encourage onion sets to grow and produce. A pound costs around $3, yellow, red or white. They can be planted in bed or rows. Set the bulbs about three inches apart with root ends down and the pointed tip pointed up. Apply a layer of peat moss before you hill up the soil on each side of the furrow. As the month moves along, apply a layer of crushed leaves to the row or bed. Crushed leaves work well because the wind won’t blow them and rain will hold them in place.

September is a great month to make compost. As leaves fall, and the residue from warm weather vegetables is available as well as grass clippings from summer lawns, the ingredients are there to start a compost pile. Temperatures are still warm enough to warm up compost ingredients. If you need some extra heat, use a sprinkle can and mix some Miracle-Gro liquid plant food or use a bad of Dr. Earth 5.5.5 plant natural food to the compost. Use plant leaves and the resident from your garden to help break down the ingredients.

Changing the annuals of summer to the annuals of autumn. The summer annuals are slowing fading out, and paving the way for the annuals of fall. You can recycle the soil that the summer annuals are in now by mixing a half-and-half mixture of old medium and new medium. But the new medium in 1.5 cubic inch bags; it’s called Flower Garden Soil and is designed especially for flower beds. You can find it in most garden supply stores. For even better results, mix in some peat moss to improve texture.

The Almanac for September. Labor Day was celebrated Monday and Grandparents Day is today. Patriots’ Day is Sept. 11 and Constitution Day is Sept. 17. The moon reaches full moon on Sept. 14. This is called the “full harvest moon.” The first official day of fall is Sept. 23.

Grandparents’ Day. How fortunate children are who enjoy being with grandma and grandpa, loving them and doing special things with them. Grandparents are living longer and this is a blessing. No memory is as precious as those moments we share with our grandparents.

The Magnificent Monarch. As we approach the final days of summer, we’re graced with the presence of the orange, white and black Monarch butterflies visiting the zinnias beds. Like the hummingbirds, they are making frequent visits for food as they prepare for their annual journey south. It is always a treat to admire these creatures, knowing they are a sure sign of the coming of autumn.

Hoe-Hoe Down. Yes, hummingbirds are still very active in September. Keep the feeders full of nectar because the flowers are slowing down.

Humming it up. Why did the hummingbird have to stay after school? He failed to do his hum-work.

A bit of irony. Patient: “Please doctor, you’ve got to help me. My neck feels like a pipe and my muscles are as tight as a steel bar.” Doctor: “Stop taking those iron pills.”

Time marches on. The teacher did not like the way her students were constantly looking at the wall clock in the classroom. One morning she posted a sign above the clock: “Time will pass. Will you?”

