Help for Kudzu?

To the Editor:

I am writing concerning Kudzu. A few weeks ago one of my neighbors discovered Kudzu growing close to my property. I was shocked how fast it was growing. It’s already on my property. When the government was doing research on Kudzu to help with erosion it’s a shame that they didn’t do more research on Kudzu to see it can take over your property.

I don’t know the name of the sprays or the cost. Could someone let me know what would kill it? I keep my property neat and it breaks my heart that one day it will be covering my property, buildings, and trees. I’m in my 80s and that would be a job I can’t handle. Since the government brought it over here are they going to do more research to kill it for good so it won’t come back year after year? It’s taking over Surry County.

Pauline Creed

Ararat