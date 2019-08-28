City exhibits shameful stewardship

To the Editor,

How embarrassing that Surry County GOP Chair Mark Jones had to point out that Mount Airy’s elected officials “…have created some problems that are going to fall back on the taxpayers of Surry County.” (See “Surry GOP to host city candidate forum” in the August 16 issue of The Mount Airy News.) He then added that part of the blame relates to the redevelopment effort of the former Spencer’s property – which has cost local taxpayers about $3.5 million to date.

Now, during the council’s latest meeting to discuss their history-making fiscal mismanagement (see “Spencer’s is elephant in room for finance talks;” August 27 issue of The Mount Airy News), our three Spencer’s-spending commissioners are mulling over the prospect of how best to borrow an estimated $34 million, over a 10-year period, to pay for critical capital expenditures that they never bothered to consider while forking over $3.5 million for an asbestos-infested bunch of dilapidated buildings on a still-useless tract of land. If their past performance is any guide, these three commissioners will probably vote to repay the resulting serial loans via another 25% tax increase — each and every fiscal year for the next 10 years!

Fortunately, Commissioner Jon Cawley demonstrated his handle on reality by noting that, in the final analysis, some level of budgetary cost-cutting will be required – with or without borrowing millions more — because the city is struggling to meet its most basic, day-to-day operational expenses.

Bottom-line: Commissioners Steve Yokeley, Shirley Brinkley and Dean Brown should be ashamed of their failure to serve as responsible financial stewards of our tax dollars. Sadly, their shared tunnel vision, lack of transparency, and inability to work collaboratively with others to develop any meaningful plans for fiscal stability and economic-growth have reached soaring new levels – such that we’re so seriously in the red that even the county is worried about a potential financial backlash.

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy