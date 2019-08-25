Saint Bartholomew’s Day is today. Bartholomew was one of the disciples of Jesus. On his special day it is said that if the weather is warm, the whole autumn will be. Another more believable fact about Saint Bartholomew’s Day is that the dews become cooler each night. It is that time of month when there is plenty of dew on the lawn each morning, and cold dew will eventually pave the way for the frost of mid-October, which is less than two months from now. The heavy fogs on August mornings may be a contributing factor in cool dews during the month of mid-August.

Starting a row or bed of greens in the garden plot for autumn. As August winds its way to a close, we can sow a row or bed of fall greens that will produce a harvest in around 45 to 50 days. You can sow a sinlge varity, like curly mustard, Florida broadleaf, tender green, or a mix of greens which consists of curly mustard, kale, turnip, broad and tender green as well as spinach. The hardware has ready-mixed greens seed in one-ounce bags or will mix a ratio of any combination of greens you choose. You can sow seeds in a row or broadcast them in a bed. If August has a few dry days, use the water wand in “spray” mode to wet the row and cool the row or bed, and perk up the seedlings. Feed to greens every week with a drink of Miracle-Gro liquid plant food.

August’s waning days herald the signs of autumn. Autumn is less than a month away. We see a sure sign of autumn just after the sun sets as the earth seems a bit quieter and still. A subtle nip in the twilight air. There is a hint of yellow in some leaves and garden vegetables of summer have reached a slowdown mode. Days are stilll getting shorter by a minute or more each evening. Flowers are going to seed, and summer annuals are slowing down. Birds head to their roosts earlier. The sunsets are geting a bit more colorful as all of nature seems to be rolling out the welcome mat for autumn of 2019.

Planting a row of curly kale. America has fallen in love with the greens of kale over the past decade and is quickly overtaking some other greens. It is a tender and sweet green of winter. The Siberian kale is tough with curly leaves and less stem. There are several varities of kale but Siberian kale is sweeter and more productive and endures much of winter cold.

Planting a row of onion sets for autumn flavor. Most hardwares and garden departments will soon have or already have onion sets in stock for autumn planting. Onion sets are available in red, yellow, and white varities, and cost around $3 per pound. Dig a furrow about six to eight inches deep, and set the onions about three inches apart with root end to the bottom of furrow and tip end at the top. Cover the onion sets with a layer of peat moss, and hill soil up on each side of the furrow. Water the row every other day. Feed every ten days with Miracle-Gro liquid plant food. As they grow, continue to pull soil up on both sides of the onions. As weather gets cooler, apply a layer of crushed leaves around them.

Christmas cactus thriving on front porch. All four cactus are thriving on the front porch in their semi-sunny location enjoying the summer and the sun. They will be on the porch until October arrives and we near the first frost of the season. They will then spend the cold months in a semi-sunny location in the living room and bloom in late November and early December. The secret of their blooms is a result of their month spending the summer outside on the porch.

Making a summer tomato bread pudding. With this recipe, you can use a canned tomato, but fresh ones are better. To a pint of canned tomatoes or two cups of peeled and cooked fresh tomatoes, add a package of Caesar salad croutons, run through the blender on “grate” mode, half cup of catsup, half teaspoon of salt, half stick of melted margarine, 3/4 cup of sugar, and two eggs. Mix all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×12 inch glass baking dish with Baker’s Joy and bake for 45 minutes.

Spinach is one of the wonder greens of the autumn garden plot. Spinach is becoming a main ingredient and is sharing the spotlight with pepperoni and sausage. We think one of the primary reasons is that it blends well with all varities of cheese and adds a lot of color to any pizza. Spinach as a green vegetable adds punch to the supper table and also blends well in salads. It is a hardy, cool weather vegetable that will endure even into the early part of winter. It can be sown in rows or broadcast into a bed. A packet costs around $2, and you can purchase a whole ounce for around $3 at the hardware.

Midsummer cool as a cucumber salad. The correct word for this fourth cucumber recipe is “cool.” It could also be called “simple.” It has a bang with vinegar and heat from Texas Pete-typical of late August, a bit of cool and a bit more heat. You will need three cups of diced cucumbers, one medium diced onion, three diced tomatoes (without seeds), one small jar of pimentos, six teaspoons of sugar, half teaspoon of Texas Pete hot sauce, four teaspoons of apple cider vinegar, half teaspoon of dill seed, half teaspoon of salt, and two teaspoons of water.

Mix cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, pimentos. Place in a refrigerator. Mix all other ingredients, and add to vegetable mixture. Chill for two hours in refrigerator.

Hoe Hoe Hoedown. Riddle Diddle. Question: When they remove your appendix, it is a appendectomy. When your tonsils are removed, it is a tonsillectomy. What is it called whey they remove a growth from your head? Answer: A haircut.

Deliverance. Mo: “Did you leave a tip for the man who delivers our newspaper?” Jo: “Yes, dear. I put part of it in the shrubbery, part of it on the roof, and the rest of it on the front lawn.”

Clean up time. Son: “I think my mom plans to clean up my room once and for good.” Dad: “Why would that cross your mind?” Son: “Because she is learning to operate a bulldozer.”

Secret of a long marriage. A couple was asked why their marriage lasted so long. The husband replied, “two evenings a week we go to a restaurant, dance, enjoy candlelight, and slow walk home. She goes on Friday. I go on Saturday.“

