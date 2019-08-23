Dr. Neil Routh -

“I need your help,” may be the four most powerful words I know. They are a bridge to a deeper life. They are vital to connection to God. They begin something that can lead to restoration and renewal.

Some years ago, I was at a celebration event. A person came up to me to give me credit for a milestone in the life of the church. It took a team effort to arrive at what had been accomplished, and I was happy to point this out.

“Actually,” I said, “this success is the result of four words: I need your help.” He asked me to explain. I shared how more people had become involved in the process of addressing the challenges of the congregation, as a result of this simple invitation. In fact, I reminded him of how he helped with a task he had forgotten. And how his involvement began when I approached and simply said: “I need your help.”

This expression can be the doorway to getting a broader buy-in to important tasks. It can be a specific invitation to a talented person to step into leadership. But what about when the stakes are higher, and a person’s very life is at stake? And you are the one being asked to help a hurting person deal with a big issue?

This summer I crossed paths with a young person from a congregation where I once served as pastor. It had been so long, I barely recognized him. There was no conversation, no small talk, not even a hello. Just a heart-felt plea – “Please help me!” He went on to describe a gut-wrenching struggle. Suddenly these four words took on a different gravity.

It’s a different invitation. Instead of being a simple request to a friend who might volunteer to accomplish some task, a life is at stake. What do you do when a soul is crying out with hope that you might be the one to do something that seems impossible for the one crying out for help?

This appeal reminds me of something that gets confusing for Christians at times. Does God heal? And if he does, why isn’t he healing my need?

It is worth noting that this is the subject of the Book of Job, one of the oldest stories in the Bible. It is safe to assume this has been a struggle since the beginning of the written word. Healing gets confusing because of the many different assumptions we have about God related to healing. Does God only heal when we beg or pray long enough? Does God only heal when his will ordains it? Or the assumptions that pain, suffering, or abuse are somehow part of God’s plan. Or that God is only present in some places and only loves sometimes. Or that God is playing some game by selectively choosing who to heal and who should suffer.

The worst is when people assume that healing did not occur because of a lack of faith. And the opposite assumption: that our prayers for healing don’t make any difference.

Experience and life have taught me something very different. God always works to heal – even before we ask. God doesn’t need to be invited into something, because he is already here in every situation. It is always God’s will to heal, and his plan doesn’t include causing or allowing evil. God loves everyone and is always present seeking to heal. He seeks to work through willing agents of love and healing.

While God wants to heal everyone, the conditions of our cooperation can hinder God’s effort. Our prayers do matter because they open channels through which God can work. God seeks to heal now and when our bodies, conditions, and the circumstances cooperate, healing takes place. And if I believe God is this way, and I trust in his healing, love demands I help my friend. It also challenges me to be open to ask for help when I need it.

I have been working in recent weeks to figure the best way to respond to my young friend. “How can I help him,” has led me to stop and take stock in his situation, support network, local resources, and his family to plan a way for him to connect more fully to God and things he needs to address his dilemma. His situation is complex, because to stay well he will need a supportive network and regular accountability.

His question, however, has helped me see that there are two sides to the four most powerful words I know. There is the invitation I give to others when I need help – starting with God. And there is the invitation I might receive when someone reaches out to me. Both connect me to God, who is always and relentlessly seeking the best for all people. Both questions offer a bridge to love and receive love more fully.

Dr. Neil Routh https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Neil-Routh-3.jpg Dr. Neil Routh

Dr. Neil Routh

Dr. Neil Routh is pastor at Grace Moravian Church, 1401 N. Main St.

Dr. Neil Routh is pastor at Grace Moravian Church, 1401 N. Main St.