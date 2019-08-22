These music lawsuits are ridiculous

I’ve been writing a weekly column for more than five years, and this is the first time my day of the week has fallen on my dad’s birthday (#74). So look out, Pops!

First thing, Dad is Pops to me and some of my cousins. When we were kids, it was “my dad, your dad, our dads.” Then in my senior year of high school, one of my uncles died of cancer.

Suddenly, saying “my dad” sounded harsh, like every time I said that phrase was a reminder to my uncle’s two teenaged children that they didn’t have their father anymore. So I started using the name Pops around my cousins, and the name stuck.

Sure, they call him Uncle Charles to his face, but he’s Pops to all of us.

When I was working my way through community college, my cousins had gone straight into the working world and had your typical 40-hour jobs. I was trying to cram as many work hours into a weekend as possible and never had much free time to socialize.

Then I would be talking to my dad and he would say something like, “A couple of your cousins were over here Sunday. You should have been here. I was teaching them how to make their own 9mm bullets.” Or another time it might be, “You should have been here Saturday evening. We had a crowd of us around the pool table. You sure missed a good time.”

I could feel a twinge of jealousy, but that’s to be expected when you have a Pops instead of just a Dad.

One of my complaints about my high school experience was that it didn’t give me enough chances to experience what life has to offer. Sure, I was taking AP English along with calculus, chemistry, physics, computer programming. But what was I learning about any particular job or workplace?

When I became a dad, I decided that one of main responsibilities was to help expose my child to as many possibilities as I knew to offer. And that is something I learned from my own dad. He has always had a lot of hobbies, and he is willing to show you some basics if you are willing to listen.

I took that approach to show my kid things like basic carpentry, woodworking, photography, sketching, car maintenance and playing the bass guitar. Okay, the toilet repair went horribly wrong, but we fixed it eventually.

I also believed in showing my kid TV shows and YouTube videos of different occupations to see if something inspired passion.

I’m thankful my dad gave me a lot of chances to learn skills over the decades.

One of the hardest lessons for most people to learn is when to give up on a lost cause and go in a new direction.

I’ve seen people buy a lemon of a car, then keep it for years while complaining about it the whole time.

I’ve seen people mess up in the middle of a home-improvement project and not want to back up and start over. They will try to fix the mistake, but never get it quite right.

My dad recently traded his truck for another brand. He said it was a good truck, but there were things he didn’t like about, and at his age it could possibly be the last truck he owns, so why not be happy?

Sound logic.

Here’s a time when I had to learn the lesson.

When I was 12 and trying to practice for Little League baseball, playing outside was harsh. We lived on a dirt road, and the neighbors went by pretty fast, throwing up clouds of dust that covered me, the dog and the whole front of the house.

Dad decided to put up a row of pine trees at the edge of the yard to catch some of the wind and dirt.

He showed me how it was done by planting the first tree. Then he marked off where he wanted the others and put me to work. I spent the whole day planting about two dozen pine trees across the front and left sides.

Five years later the state would come along and spray a tar and gravel surface on the road, eliminating the dust. A couple of years after that, the trees had filled in so well that you could hardly see the front of the house from the mailbox.

So Dad cut the trees down.

I had a fit.

All I could think of was the numbers of hours and all the sweat I put into planting the trees that day and watering them over the next few weeks. Cutting the trees down meant all that work went to waste.

The work wasn’t wasted, he said. The trees did their job at helping with the dust, then they weren’t needed anymore. And without the dust, he wanted to sit on his front porch and wave at the neighbors going by. Can’t do that hidden behind trees.

Dad told me a quote decades ago, and it pops up in my head from time to time. It did just this past week when I used it on myself when I screwed up on something at work.

The Will Rogers quote goes, “There is nothing so stupid as the educated man if you get him off the thing he was educated in.”

You see it all the time, especially on social media. People who consider themselves smart and worldly will hear of a topic and jump in with an opinion despite a complete lack of knowledge on that subject.

COVID-19 comes along, and suddenly everyone is a virologist. The shelter-at-home order affects businesses, and suddenly everyone becomes an economist.

The intelligent ones will say that it is the stupid people who cause all the trouble and can’t understand the situation, but the truth is that there are plenty of reasonably smart, educated people coming down on both sides of the OpenNC movement.

Some people are just speaking without knowing all the facts. And sometimes I wonder if the others haven’t begun to question if they are on the wrong side of issues, but don’t want to admit they could be wrong or that it’s time for a new look at things.

Some folks just can’t bring themselves to cut down those pine trees.

