Gun violence answer? More guns

To the Editor,

For all the anti-gun lobbyist’s: If you will notice the numerous mass shootings over the years, most of them had one common denominator while the gunmen often spent 15-30 minutes just moving around and killing at random.

The one common denominator was this: No one shot back.

Think about this. If just one person in the crowd would have pulled their own gun and shot back, how many lives would have been saved? Crazies would be afraid to go on these shooting sprees if they thought half the crowd was also armed. Guns don’t only take lives, they also save lives. Half the adult crowd should carry a concealed weapon.

Lonnie Malcomb,

Hillsville, Virginia