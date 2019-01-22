Murder in Mayberry?

To the Editor,

This is the opinion page so the following is simply my opinion.

The myth of Mayberry being a place with traditional values like character and honesty are upheld in city government was murdered last Thursday night at the city board meeting; and it was done as an ambush.

In all the city meetings I’ve attended I’ve seen our city board do some pretty questionable deals but this one took the cake. Never have I seen such a naked and ugly grab for power. Elected officials should exhibit high personal standards. At the very least they should keep their word. Sadly that’s not always the case and we saw something really disgusting unfold last Thursday night.

Most know that Yokeley, Brown, and Brinkley have been supporting the huge spending and unrealistic plans for Spencers during the past year or two. They also gave us our 25 percent tax hike last June, putting us in the highest rankings of all 533 towns in North Carolina. I call those three “The 3 Amigos.”

Cawley and Armbrister have been trying to protect taxpayers but they were only two votes. Taxpayers got big help last August when there was an issue that state law required to have a 4-1 vote. Cawley and Armbrister wisely offered a trade to vote with the Amigos on that particular issue (not a spending issue) but only if the board first voted to require any and all votes involving Spencers from that point on to require at least 4-1 to approve. The Amigos agreed to the deal and that rule was passed 5-0.

Fast forward to a couple meetings ago. Cawley was absent and Yokeley made a motion to do away with the 4-1 rule. Brown and Brinkley voted with him as usual so it was 3-1. City attorney then said a 3-1 vote could not override the 4-1 rule, so Yokeley’s motion failed.

Now on to last night’s meeting. Brinkley made that same motion again and got the the usual 3-2 vote. The city attorney was called upon to explain how this could carry. His explanation left a number of questions but the mayor ruled the 3-2 vote passed. Unbelievable! If it wouldn’t work a couple meetings ago how can it be OK now?

Even more dirty dealings appear to have been involved. Comments at meeting suggested there had been emails and communications about this matter among board members and city attorney, but Cawley and Armbrister were left out of the loop. This vote was not shown on the agenda so those two had no way of knowing about the ambush. Just more of the back room dealings and secrecy we’ve seen far too much of all along. Yokeley said the 4-1 rule fostered “sabotage.” I say there was indeed sabotage involved but it was by those I call the Big Spenders for Spencers (BSS) gang.

Many don’t think the vote was legal and and time will tell about that. We don’t need any time to call it unethical, despicable, and with no place in Mayberry. Spending another $2 million-plus was also approved at this meeting and the Amigos appear interested in hiring even more engineers and consultants. Never mind these same three voted yes on spending around a million last year on same such things. The $2 million is for the apartment project only and is called Phase I. Other phases are planned to follow for the other Spencers property. Total for what the BSS gang (Big Spenders for Spencer) want could easily reach $8-9 million. Remember also the city promised long ago that all the development costs on Spencers would be from private developers.

Commissioners need to hear more from common sense citizens and less from the small noisy BSS gang. Let them know how you feel. Contact information is usually at bottom of page 4 of The Mount Airy News, or you can get it online at mountairy.org.

John Pritchard

Mount Airy