Records offer just a glimpse in past

Our History is a regular column submitted by Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, examining the region’s history and some related displays at the museum.

I’ve been researching history for a long time. I read old newspaper stories, diaries, and letters for fun. The first column I wrote for the Mount Airy News was such a document, an informal diary started by a 16-year-old OB Webb 124 years ago. I become lost in the minutia of others’ lives whether they’re talking about momentous events or mowing hay on that long-ago August day. No author can write a more engrossing story than the actual lives of any of the millions of humans who’ve walked this earth.

Unfortunately for me, few such records give a complete story. You get to see just that snippet of a life. Sometimes we can use tools such as genealogical records to learn more and then, like reading a book, our imaginations will fill in the rest.

Scrolling through the items scanned for the Surry County Digital Heritage project I found the picture of a pretty girl on a scrapbook page. She is identified as Una Hudson in a neat cursive that details her years at Beulah High School. She was called “Toots” and was active in everything from basketball to the Beulah Girls’ Club.

She was asked what her idea of misery was and her answer, “To be without laughter and Roy,” suddenly made her very personal to me. Did Toots and Roy (or Ray, it’s hard to tell which is written) get married and live happily ever after? Imagine how you’d feel reading such an entry for your parents or grandparents.

Our lives are documented in many ways. Official government records such as census, birth, and death certificates are only part of the story. School yearbooks, minutes from club meetings, and business transactions fill in the gaps, placing us in context if anyone cares to look and piece our stories together.

The Saving Our Communities: Surry County Digital Heritage project is doing just that. A collaborative effort coordinated by the Surry Community College library between the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, Northwestern Regional Library branches in Elkin, Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain, Surry County African American Historical and Genealogical Society, Surry County Genealogical Association, Surry County Historical Society, and the public schools in the county, focuses on scanning records and photographs that tell the stories of Surry County’s communities, past and present.

“Each community had a store, a school, a post office that made them the center of life for miles around,” said David Wright, associate dean of Learning Resources at the college, the project coordinator. “Some of what (we’re) recording is about small rural schools, places where schools no longer exist. There is value in preserving our social history.”

The project is funded by a grant from the State Library of North Carolina though about $2,000 per year will be needed to sustain it going forward. Wright hopes to win a series of grants that will allow the project to expand to preserve church records and many other aspects of life in the region more easily, though he says the project will continue regardless.

Four people are scanning records from collections at institutions as well as citizens’ private holdings. The result is an archive of high-resolution digital images that are stored on the cloud and will be available free to everyone online. “Paper records are disintegrating,” Wright continued. “This is the best way to preserve this information for future generations.”

The Surry County Genealogical Society will hold its bi-annual swap meet at the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26. The digital heritage team will be there explaining the project, scanning and accepting materiel on loan to be scanned.

Anyone with scrapbooks, pictures, records, correspondence, anything pertaining to communities and the organizations and institutions that make them strong and unique, can bring those items to be digitally preserved. They will be returned after scanning.

Activities such as these are building a better understanding of life in this region, making information accessible to genealogists, authors, and other researchers.

And Toots? She married Roy Ray Seal in 1949 after his service with the Army in the Panama Canal Zone was done. One can only wonder if this was THE Roy/Ray her life would have been miserable without.

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

