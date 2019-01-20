Curing the winter blahs

Baird -

Valentine’s Day is less than a month away. Searching for special Valentine gifts for the wife, husband, children and grandchildren is fun on a cold winter day and goes a long way toward curing the blahs of wintertime.

The Valentine inventory is great and the choices are many. You can choose from household gadgets, floral arrangements and potted plants, candies, restaurant gift cards, candles, hardware items, garden items and seed, and gift cards from almost every store.

Check feeders and birdbaths

Birds stay hungry during the winter and for them food is more difficult to find. Your feeders can be a welcome source of food during frozen winter afternoons. They will reward you with plenty of color and activity at the feeders.

Water in the birdbaths will freeze every night. As the winter sun warms the later morning lawn, empty ice from the baths and refill with a fresh water.

Start lawnmowers every week

Riding lawnmowers, push mowers, as well as tillers and weed trimmers need to be started and run for a minute or so every week during the winter. This keeps parts lubricated.

Riding mowers should run for several minutes until they warm up.

Start weed trimmers each week as well as leaf blowers and allow them to run for a minute. Keep them filled with gasoline to make starting easier by not having to start after running out of fuel.

Keep snow shovels, scrapers handy

We are now past the middle of the cold month of January and have reached the opportune time for some heavy white stuff. Make sure you have de-icer and snow scrapers inside your vehicles as well as a pair of warm gloves and a toboggan. Keep the snow shovel ready outside the door and shovel snow when it is fluffy and don’t wait until it gets an icy crust on it.

Enjoy winter freshness

An unusual place to enjoy a breath of fresh open air in winter is the front porch on a winter day.

A heated house can get stuffy and stifle the nostrils and also promote cabin fever. The winter-fresh front porch air will free lungs and provide a fresh outlook on the winter world outside, and rid the body of a few germs and viruses at the same time, as well as allow you to receive a dose of vitamin D from the winter sunshine.

A cup of black coffee or hot chocolate will make porch life comfy and a toboggan, blanket, and warm gloves will provide all the warmth you will need to improve your immune system and make your body more resistant to cold weather.

We enjoy the crisp sounds of winter on the porch with the birds and the north wind blowing through the trees. An enjoyable porch day is when the snow is in the forecast and we’re waiting for the first flakes to cover the landscape. Take a little effort, bundle up and experience the joy of winter on the porch.

Turnips for dinner

Nothing speaks of winter like a hot bowl of mashed, buttered turnips freshly harvested from the cold garden plot. They are easy to prepare. Just wash and peel seven or eight medium turnips and cube into one-inch chunks and boil until tender enough to stick a fork through them.

Remove from heat and drain most of the water, add a teaspoon of sugar, a half teaspoon of pepper, ¾ teaspoon of salt, and six slices of broiled, chopped bacon if desired. Mash with a potato masher and serve hot with fried cornbread.

Panda and asparagus fern

They are green and lush in the sunny living room where they are wintering over. All they need is a shot of liquid fertilizer once a month and water every ten days. They may develop runners during the winter, which we keep trimmed back. We like them because they provide cool greenery on the outside deck in spring, summer, and autumn, as well as greenery all winter in the living room.

Time to buy almanac

Almost all hardware stores have the new Blum’s Almanacs on sale, especially as the new year begins. They have much garden and farm information as well as planting signs, moonrise and sunrise times, events, astronomy information as well as informative articles. The 2019 version will be their 191st edition.

Preparing for spring

As we get into the middle of January, we can make preparation to enjoy a sign of early spring by starting a pot or two of hyacinths in the living room or den. Most big box store garden departments, such as Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement, as well as many nurseries and hardware stores, sell potted hyacinths that are in bloom, or ready to bloom. All you need to do is probably transplant them to a larger container for extended bloom time.

Nothing smells as much like spring as the beautiful and colorful hyacinths. They can add a lot of color and aroma to a home in the midst of winter.

Wolf Moon

On Monday, the January full moon will occur. It is named the Full Wolf moon. On a cold January night if it is clear, this should be a bright silver moon that shines down on bare limbs and tree trunks and plowed fields and meadows.

