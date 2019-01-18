Emily Post is spinning in her grave

Within certain circles of my acquaintance, a new folk hero has emerged in the past week. We don’t know her name, so we are calling her the Wichita Wine Woman.

You may have missed her 15 minutes of fame — or infamy as the case may be — what with all the important news happening in the world, and the diversions from the real news that passes as news, and the diversions from the diversions.

I’m not even sure if Wichita Wine Woman qualifies as a diversion from a diversion, but she has certainly caught the attention of a certain segment of the population, most of whom seem to be friends of mine.

Should you not be aware of the exploits of Wichita Wine Woman, I will catch you up. A woman in Wichita Falls, Texas, was banned from the local Walmart after riding around the parking lot at 6:30 a.m. in an electric-powered shopping cart drinking wine from a Pringles can.

There is so much to unpack in the previous sentence. So much so, that my friend Mercedes, (who, by the way, christened her Wichita Wine Woman) declared the woman to be her new spirit animal, replacing Queen Elizabeth II’s golden piano which had been guiding Mercedes’ spiritual journey since the beginning of the year.

First, I want to offer my sincere condolences to WWW on the loss of her Walmart privileges. As far as punishments go, it doesn’t get much worse than being banned from Walmart, and from what I gather, she got a life sentence, pardon me, ban.

She sounded like a late ’60s alumna of College of William and Mary to one pal, who said the booze rule when he was there was “no original containers.” Drink what you like where you like when you like, as long as it has been decanted into a container in which it was not sold. Sounds like a policy designed to keep an elite student body from drinking wine from the bottle or beer from a can, and not to encourage the consumption of vino from the can the hors d’oeuvres came out of. Which is one of the complexities of making rules. Rule-breakers are fiendishly clever.

My next concern was the pairing. What wine would work best with which flavor of Pringles? Being an expert on the subject since I worked in a winery for about 15 minutes 10 years ago, I suggested a sweet wine to counter the saltiness of the faux chips. And warned my friends to conduct their culinary experiments far from Walmart so as not to incur the ultimate penalty.

One friend was all set to fill the nearest can of Pringles with muscadine wine and head over to Big Lots, but not so fast, came another voice in the debate. “Wouldn’t the flavor of Pringles dictate the wine pairing?”

Then came unsubstantiated reports that Wichita Wine Woman had turned the Pringles into wine, which if proven to be true, might elevate her status from folk hero and spirit animal to minor deity. It was all very confusing.

Then things got really surreal when Food and Wine Magazine picked up the story and conducted a few of the experiments my pals had been discussing. The reporter put his mouth where his money was, and did that which we were only talking about. He drank some wine from a Pringles can. He chose the remains of an open bottle of malbec in his refrigerator for the experiment, wisely suggesting to his readers they steer clear of anything fancy.

The bizarreness ramped up even further when Southern Living picked up that story. Here we are with two perfectly respectable — and let’s face it, rather snooty — magazines running a story about a drunk woman in a Walmart parking lot drinking wine from a Pringles can. What a world we live in. I can almost hear the shade of Emily Post weeping from beyond the veil.

Anyway, the Food and Wine reporter discovered that a bottle of wine fits almost perfectly in a Pringles can. Who knew? Wichita Wine Woman knew and quite likely, Walmart knew, as the Pringles are often placed suspiciously close to the cheap vino. WWW may have a case for entrapment, if she chooses to appeal. I’m not a lawyer or anything, but I did think about taking the LSAT.

And the cans don’t leak. Even the plastic lid is surprisingly liquid-tight. It was not recommended to drive around with a wine-filled Pringles can sitting on the lap of one’s best white jeans, but if that’s your action plan for the day, you’ve got bigger problems than laundry.

Turns out, the flavor of the chips doesn’t affect the taste of the wine that much. The smell absolutely does. And washing out the can doesn’t really help that much. The writer surmised, correctly I believe, that the sort of person who is going to drink wine from a Pringles can is not the sort who is going to wash the can repeatedly before indulging.

I have been amused by a great many aspects of this story, and I know many things I never knew before. With Pringles can held high, I salute you, Wichita Wine Woman, for providing us all liquid refreshment to accompany the bread and circuses of our daily diet.

But mainly, I’m surprised to be surprised more by the shenanigans in the Food and Wine newsroom than in a Walmart parking lot.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

