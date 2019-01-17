Music celebrity deaths from 2018

Jeff Linville News Editor -

The loss of Stan Lee made 2018 pretty hard to swallow.

However, from a musical standpoint, 2018 was a bit of a rest compared to blitzkrieg that was 2017 celebrity deaths.

Many folks referred to 2016 as the year the music died because of the tragic losses of such icons as Prince, David Bowie, Glenn Frey, Merle Haggard, George Michael and Leonard Cohen.

Then came 2017, and the hits just kept on coming. Rather than half a dozen big names, 2017 had a whole laundry list.

That list included Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, Tom Petty, Chris Cornell, Glen Campbell, Don Williams, Mel Tillis, Al Jarreau, J. Giles, Gregg Allman and band mate Butch Trucks, Chester Bennington (Linkin Park), Walter Becker (Steely Dan), Troy Gentry (Montgomery Gentry), Malcolm Young (AC/DC) and David Cassidy.

There was also the loss of Gomer Pyle, Jim Nabors.

Those are 17 big names, nine of which have been inducted into a music hall of fame (either rock or country) — and Chris Cornell likely will be inducted soon to make it an even 10.

Yeah, that’s one horrible year.

So who did we lose in 2018?

We lost one of the greatest musicians of the 20th century in country star Roy Clark, known for the TV show “Hee Haw.” The man could play the dickens out of a guitar or a banjo. He died on Nov. 15 at 85.

Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul,” died on Aug. 16 at 76 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Aretha, well known for hits including “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman,” was the first female artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, back in 1987. She was an 18-time Grammy Award winner and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Dubya.

Vic Damone, a popular crooner who Frank Sinatra once praised as having “the best pipes in the business,” died on Feb. 11 at 89.

Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer of The Cranberries, known for her distinctive Irish wail in ’90s hits like “Zombie,” “Linger” and “Ode to My Family,” died on Jan. 15 at 46.

Ed King, bassist and guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd, died Aug. 23 at age 68.

Avicii, or Tim Bergling, the Swedish-born producer and DJ, died on April 20, just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award. He was 28.

Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, and a current member of Hellyeah, died June 22 at 54.

Yvonne Staples, of the pop and soul singing group, the Staple Sisters, died April 10 at 80.

Jim Rodford, the former bassist of The Kinks, died on Jan. 20. The English musician who had been performing with the band The Zombies since 1999, died after taking an accidental fall, the band announced on its official Facebook page. He was 76.

Ray Thomas, flautist and vocalist for British rock group The Moody Blues, died in January at 76.

Former Judas Priest drummer Dave Holland (1979-1989) died in January at age 69.

Obviously Aretha, Vic and Roy Clark give the list some name recognition, but luckily nothing like 2017’s devastation.

———

So that’s the good news. What’s the bad news?

We still have a lot of great musicians getting up in age who could be lost at any time.

Country legend Willie Nelson is 85 years old.

Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis isn’t far behind at 83.

Tina Turner and Grace Slick are 79. Smokey Robinson turns 79 next month.

Bob Dylan, David Crosby, Paul Simon and Neil Diamond are 77.

Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 76. Roger Waters of Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page are 75.

Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Patti LaBelle, Carly Simon and Jeff Beck are 74.

At 73 are John Fogerty, Eric Clapton, Bob Seger, Pete Townshend and Debbie Harry.

The Beatles are one of the best-known bands in the world. Paul McCartney is now 76 and Ringo Starr is 78.

For the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are 75, and Ronnie Wood is 71.

AC/DC lost Malcolm Young in 2017. Brian Johnson is 71 and Angus Young is 63.

Glenn Frey is gone, and The Eagles’ Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt are all 71. As is Queen guitarist Brian May.

So are Elton John and Carlos Santana. Linda Ronstadt is 72 like David Gilmour, the guitarist for Pink Floyd.

Fresh into the 70 category last year were Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper, Robert Plant, Ozzy Osbourne, Steven Tyler, Steve Winwood and Alan Parsons.

Bruce Springsteen, Lionel Richie, Peter Gabriel, Billy Squier, Billy Joel, Peter Frampton, Stevie Wonder, Joe Perry, Steve Perry and Lindsey Buckingham are knocking on the door to 70.

ZZ Top’s members all turn 70 this year in Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard.

Gene Simmons turns 70 this year, while Kiss band mate Paul Stanley hits 67.

From Genesis, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks turn 69 and Phil Collins 68.

The guys in Rush hit retirement age in 2018 as Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson turned 65, while drummer Neil Peart is 66.

And before long come all the hair bands I grew up with in the ’80s. Eddie Van Halen is 63, yeesh.

And heck, I’m sure I’m leaving out a ton of good names. These are just some ones I thought to check on Wikipedia to make sure they didn’t sneak by me and die already.

For example, I had no idea Vic Damone had passed until the end-of-year list came out in Newsweek.

I wish all these guys long lives, but we all know the only sure things are death and taxes. At some point we will start losing these guys, too.

Well, except for maybe Keith Richards. He might outlive us all.

Jeff Linville News Editor https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Jeff-new-mug-1.jpg Jeff Linville News Editor

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.