Groups keep the spirit of giving alive

The holidays are by their nature a time of giving, a time when people not only offer gifts to their family and friends, but often reach to out help those in the community in need. Donations to food banks, helping with an angel tree, or giving food to local programs that send kids home for the holiday breaks with backpacks filled with food all seem to be popular activities at that time of year.

Once the holidays are over, it’s easy for most people to return to their daily routines — taking care of their families, going to work every day, just trying to get through the winter months.

That’s why it was particularly gratifying to see two recent examples of groups still focusing on helping the less fortunate.

Bannertown Baptist Church, working with the North Carolina Baptist Men’s Dental Bus, and the Guardian ad Litem program, working with local school groups to collect food for area youth, are keeping that spirit of giving alive during the cold days of January.

The Guardian ad Litem program, which is generally thought of as a group that advocates for children navigating the court system, stepped a little outside its normal zone with a drive to collect peanut butter and jelly, so many kids from struggling homes can have that childhood staple for meals.

The group went a step further, involving Interact Clubs at local high schools and similar student groups at other area schools. The goal is to collect thousands of jars of peanut butter and jelly so kids can have a quick, filling, and long-lasting source of food (a complete story on the program appeared in the Jan. 15 edition of The Mount Airy News).

The Bannertown effort is aimed at helping those less fortunate meet a desperate, yet often overlooked, need — dental care. There are many people in the community without medical insurance of any kind, and even those with such insurance often can’t get coverage for dental care.

The church arranged for the North Carolina Baptist Men’s Dental Bus to be in town last week, seeing roughly two dozen people, with dentists, oral hygienists, and dental assistants volunteering their time to work on patients (a story detailing this effort appeared in the Jan. 15 edition of The Mount Airy News). The church covered any cost associated with the work, from a small fee for each patient to cover the actual cost of the dental visits, to paying for antibiotics that might be needed in relation to the dental work.

These groups are not alone in their work, to be sure. Dr. John L. Gravitte, a Mount Airy dentist, and his office sponsors an annual free dental clinic that sometimes brings in more than a hundred patients. Numerous groups throughout the community run fundraisers and sponsor food donation drives throughout the year, and none of those efforts should be overlooked.

The two most recent examples are symbolic of this community’s giving spirit. They also stand out, too, as examples of organizations that find new ways to meet needs in the community.

Churches aren’t often thought of as organizations that meet dental needs of people in the community, yet Bannertown Baptist, at the urging of deacon John Riggs, saw a need and stepped forward to meet that in a tangible way.

The Guardian ad Litem program not only stepped outside the lines of what that group is generally known for, but also reached out to include children and youths from local schools. This serves the dual role of meeting an immediate need in the community — childhood hunger — and helping to instill in local school children the habit of seeing needs in the community and reaching out to help those who are less fortunate.

Both groups, as well as so many others in Surry County, help make up the best of our community, and hopefully challenge even more organizations and individuals to take on similar projects.