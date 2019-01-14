Recognizing a war hero

Nearly 1,000 men and women from Surry County served in WWI. Most returned and, like John Gilley, contributed to the growth of the region. John and Rosella (Brinkley) Gilley, seen in this circa 1937 picture with the six eldest of their eight children, Melverine, infant Rex, Earlie, Oliver Ray, John Cecil, and Wade, lived just off Cook School Road in Westfield. Their three surviving children, Wade, CR, and Glenda, will accept his Purple Heart from U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx on Friday. - John Gilley, a life-long Surry County resident, was 22 when he joined the Army in High Point where he was living for a short time for work. Stationed in France, he fought with the 118th Infantry in the Somme and the Ypes-Lys Offensives. This picture from 1917 or 1918, was taken before he was wounded. - Pvt. John Gilley was wounded on Oct. 26, 1918, as the Allies crushed the Hindenburg Line. He was eventually sent to a military hospital in Florida. After he was discharged he returned to Westfield, operated a grocery and feed store before going into tobacco farming full time. One of the few personal items the family has from him is a lithograph poster acknowledging both his honorable service and wounds. This is part of the documentation that proved his eligibility for the Purple Heart and other awards that will be presented on Friday at the museum. - The greatest obstacle for families seeking awards for service members from earlier generations is proving that person was eligible. This is especially true for World War I veterans as many records from that war were lost in a 1973 fire that destroyed 16-18 million military personnel records, primarily from the Army and Air Force from 1912-1964. No duplicates existed of these records and, as a result, information for soldiers from those times must be pieced together from other sources. The Veterans’ Legacy Foundation, based in Cameron, can help veterans and their families with such documentation. Contact them at http://vetslegacy.org/ - -

Our History is a regular column submitted by Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, examining the region's history and some related displays at the museum.

At 11 am on Friday, Jan. 18, Pvt. John William Gilley will be awarded the Purple Heart Medal for wounds sustained protecting his country and her allies on Oct. 26, 1918. The ceremony will be held at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Attendance is free and is open to the public.

A few years ago, members of the Gravitte and Gilley families began working to correct an omission on the Surry County World War I monument in front of the old courthouse in Dobson. John William Gilley, a lifelong resident of Surry County who served in the 118th Infantry Regiment, 30th Division of the American Expeditionary Force and fought with so many other North Carolina men to break the infamous “unbreakable” Hindenburg Line, was not listed with his Surry County comrades.

“Daddy was working in High Point, you see,” said Glenda Gilley Gravitte. “He joined in Guilford County and so was listed as being from there. We didn’t know why for so long.” Genealogical research by her nephew, Wade Gilley, Jr., solved the mystery and his name was added to the monument in 2006.

Later, the family realized it might be possible to get the Purple Heart Medal Gilley deserved. They worked with the Veterans’ Legacy Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Cameron, NC that assists veterans and veterans’ families with research and other documentation to prove eligibility for awards. The same organization helped Nellie Taylor of Toast get her father, Thomas Martin Haynes’ Purple Heart Medal, a ceremony that took place Memorial Day 2017 by the Mount Airy War Memorial.

The Purple Heart Medal is the country’s oldest military award and the first intended for enlisted personnel. Conceived and awarded by Gen. George Washington in 1782, he is known to have given three. It was reinstituted in 1932 and is awarded retroactively by request when eligibility is proven.

Gilley’s three surviving children, Wade Gilley, C.R. Gilley, and Glenda Gravitte, all of Pilot Mountain, will receive their father’s medal from Rep. Virginia Foxx who has also been involved in the effort. Foxx has worked with Legacy to help others in her district with similar issues.

Gilley’s family lines (Gilley, Wilson, Hopper, Williams, Hutchinson, and Wilkins) all migrated to Surry and Stokes counties from Virginia, part of a century-long pipeline from the early settlements in Albemarle, Northumberland, and Henry counties of the Old Dominion to the Piedmont of North Carolina where land was more affordable and less crowded.

Two branches of the Gilleys are known to have settled in Surry after the Revolution when the progenitors of those lines fought at Kings Mountain and Guilford Courthouse. The Williams seem to have been Pennsylvania Quakers who moved to Virginia in the 1700s and then joined the Quaker community in Westfield.

When John Gilley returned to Surry County after recuperating from his injuries, he ran a store in Bannertown for a while, something a few of his children took up. Fans of the Andy Griffith Show may remember that Sheriff Taylor talked about visiting Earlie Gilley’s store down at Mount Pilot. This was a reference to a real place, his first cousin’s store. John Gilley’s eldest child, Earlie, married Lorraine Beasley whose mother was Andy’s Aunt Jennie.

Earlie ran a general store on Cook School Road which his brother Wade joined after returning from Army service during the Korean conflict. Wade, a mechanic in the service, earned a good reputation as a mechanic back home, as well. The garage work done at the store became its primary business. Now in its 72nd year of operation, Gilley’s Automotive & Supply Co. is run by Wade with customers from across the country and around the world seeking hard-to-find parts.

It becomes obvious when talking with the Gilley siblings they hold their parents in high regard and still miss them terribly. They’ve worked diligently to get this recognition for the man C.R. Gilley says was, “Good as gold.”

This, in my opinion, is one of the best possible uses for the museum; honoring a local man, his life and the family he raised here, and, through him, all those who serve our nation.

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

