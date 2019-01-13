The beauty, and benefits, of snow

Not only is there beauty in a winter snowfall, but also many hidden benefits that pay huge dividends for farmers, orchard men, gardeners and landscapers.

Snow adds many nutrients to the soil and soaks the roots of trees, as well as adding a white blanket of warmth and protection. Snow is heavy so it packs down layers of leaves to help the mulch on forest floors. Heavy snows will also decrease the population of wintering insect pests and make grass greener in the spring of the year. Another benefit is the joy it brings to kids and lovers of snow!

On way to celebrate snowfall is by making snow pudding.

On a snow day when the kids and grandkids come in from a day of playing in the snow, treat them to a delightful snow pudding that they will not soon forget. This is an easy dessert that does not require a long time to prepare. The recipe calls for a pudding and a sauce to pour on top of it that looks like freshly fallen snow.

The pudding ingredients are 1/2 cup of cold water, one three-ounce box of lemon Jell-O, one and a half cups boiling water, 1/4 cup of lemon juice, half cup of sugar, one egg white and 1 tablespoon of vanilla flavoring. Put cold water in a bowl, mix with the Jell-O. Add boiling hot water, lemon juice and sugar and vanilla flavoring. Stir until all ingredients are mixed well. Place in refrigerator until thick, but not firm. This usually takes about 6 to 8 hours.

After eight hours, beat one egg white until stiff peaks form. Remove Jell-O mixture from refrigerator and fold egg white into the mixture. Return to refrigerator.

For the sauce, in a sauce pan, stir together egg yolk, 1/2 cup sugar, half teaspoon of cornstarch, 1 cup milk, half teaspoon of vanilla flavoring. Cook over medium heat, stirring continuously until it is slightly thick. Remove from heat and set sauce aside to cool. Pour cooled sauce over the pudding and sprinkle with a pack of coconut flakes (frozen packet is best, but canned or flakes may also may be used).

As we continue on the subject of snow, why not make preparations for some snow? The time to prepare is before a huge snow begins to fall. Remember a few snow-related items are always handy all during the winter months. A heavy duty snow scraper and ice brush is a must for snow, frost and ice. A gallon of anti-freeze to add to the vehicles’ cooling system instead of adding water in winter. A gallon of windshield washer deicer fluid to keep the washer refilled. A can of windshield deicer to make the windshield easier to clean. A durable pair of warm waterproof gloves to keep pants protected when removing snow and ice from cars and driveways.

A durable heavy duty metal snow shovel is another necessary item for snow removal. Keep the leaf blower handy during winter to blow snow off the carport and porch and deck to prevent falls and make access easier. Keep waste container lids free from heavy layers of snow because this makes them hard to open on a cold winter day.

There is plenty of greenery and amber fragrance to be bound in winter beauty.

The majestic evergreen of the foliage of Carolina Jasmine and it’s fragrant amber blossoms as well as their fragrant scent makes a winter trip outside on a winter afternoon a must. The aroma wafts across the garden plot and adds pleasantry to the cold winter landscape. N

o weather vegetation and winter compares with the fragrance and evergreen of the perennial Carolina Jasmine. It is believed that the mandrakes in the Old Testament gathered by Reuben for his mother Leah and traded to Rachel were also named Jasmine’s.

There is plenty of edible greenery in the winter garden plot. Frost may be in the January garden but has formed on Siberian kale, turnips, broccoli, onion sets, collards and mustard greens. A blanket of crushed leaves prolongs their harvest time and makes for some enjoyable winter meals.

There are some unwanted greens in the rose bed and garden plot at this time of year. The pesky chickweed is a hearty winter weed and unwanted greenery that is easy to get rid of because it has shallow roots which makes it easy to pull up and throw out of the bed of roses and from the garden area.

Bermuda grass also tries to produce stand in winter and it too can be pulled up with some extra effort. Always place Bermuda grass in a bucket and let it dry up for several weeks to destroy it and its root system.

Change furnace filters every month during the winter season. In winter the home can be dusty when filters are not changed often. Clean filters will keep furnaces operating cleaner, run better and make breathing easier. Find out the size of your units filter and keep several near the furnace. Write the size of the filter on the furnace door with a black permanent marker.

There is also plenty of color in action during the winter at the birdfeeders on on winter mornings. The red of the Cardinals, the white of the Chickadees and blue of the Blue Jays, plus the wintry brown of Sparrow make a colorful display. Keep feeders filled and change water in the birdbath each afternoon when temperatures rise above freezing.

