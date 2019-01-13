Time to dismantle ETJ

The issue of Mount Airy’s governmental overreach, in the form of its extraterritorial jurisdiction over county residents, has returned to public discussion in recent weeks.

The extraterritorial jurisdiction is a one-mile zone extending beyond the city limits. Within that zone, the city controls all zoning and subdivision development, even though residents in that zone have no say over who is elected to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

In recent weeks, the issue has come up at both Mount Airy and Surry County commissioner meetings.

Most recently, two county residents voiced their displeasure to the county board. Rawley King and J.T. Henson each addressed the county board, stating they are tired of being controlled by the city government when they have no voice in who serves on that board.

“The city has jurisdiction over 7,000 to 8,000 people who live in a no man’s land with no direct representation,” Henson told the board.

Yet the county commissioners — the elected representatives for these 7,000 to 8,000 people — have no power to help them in matters of zoning, water or sewer rates, or other development issues.

A few weeks earlier, the issue came up during a November city board meeting, when commissioners discussed both out-of-city water and sewer rates and the extraterritorial jurisdiction.

City commissioners Jon Cawley and Jim Armbrister both seemed to indicate they felt the ETJ, as it’s known, was simply wrong.

And they are correct.

The existence of the ETJ once served a purpose. When the city could grow via forced annexation, there was some logic to the city controlling development in the zone surrounding the city, to ensure potential annexation targets were in line with city development regulations. That would help make annexation more seamless for both the city and the residents and businesses being taken in.

That’s not to say it was right, even then. No one should be forced to live under a government it can’t elect, but the logic behind the existence of the ETJ was understandable.

That all changed when the General Assembly essentially outlawed forced annexation in 2012, ensuring people choosing to live outside the limits of any city would never be taken over by a neighboring city.

Unfortunately, those living in the ETJ around Mount Airy are in what could be considered an annexation no-man’s land — subject to the city government’s control in many areas, with no opportunity for redress of their grievances — yet they receive no benefits of that city control. City crews don’t handle road and public right-of-way upkeep and repairs, city police don’t respond to emergencies there, and the residents of those areas still have to pay twice as much for city water and sewer services as residents who live inside the city limits.

During that November meeting, responding to comments from Cawley and Armbrister, city commissioner Steve Yokeley indicated he believed the ETJ should stay in place.

“We represent the people that live in Mount Airy, we don’t represent the people in the ETJ,” he told his colleagues on the board, explaining this control outside the city limits protects city residents from undesirable development.

Yokeley’s right, but not in the way he means. The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners do not represent the people in the ETJ, and that is precisely why the city should relinquish all control it has over that zone.

No one would accept Virginia deciding it wants to control development inside of North Carolina all along the shared border between the two states, nor would Americans accept Mexico or Canada seizing zoning and development control inside the United States along the borders America shares with those two nations.

While those might be hypothetical, even outlandish examples, the principle is really no different — no one should be subservient to a government they can’t elect.

Simply put, there is no justification for the existence of the ETJ, and the city should move forward with dismantling it.

In November, the Mount Airy commissioners did vote to have the Mount Airy planning board look at the implications of such a move, but such studies by the city often fade from memory over time, with nothing ever done.

Because the process could be lengthy — City Manager Barbara Jones said it could take two years to unwind the zone’s existence — the city should start that process immediately. The first step would be setting a two-month time limit on the planning board study. The second step should be contacting county officials to discuss the move, and then go from there.

The residents the ETJ deserve no less.