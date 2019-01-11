Reader supports border wall construction

To the Editor,

I support our president with regards to funding a wall at the U.S./Mexico border. I agree there should not be a partial government shutdown over funding for the wall when all or most of those opposed to the wall were in fact in favor of the wall before President Trump was elected.

Does it have to be a Democrat president in the White House before they, the Democrats, will agree to the funding? It seems our national security is only important to the Democrats when they are in power. Are we, the citizens of the United States, only important if the Democrats are in power.

This is not and should not be a Democrat or Republican motivated decision.

Julia Hawes of the N.C. Justice center claims that the crisis at the border was caused by the Trump administration. The weight of that rock she has been hiding under must have caused some brain damage. Why did so many thousands of people decide at the same time to walk 2,000 miles to the U.S. border? Who funded this? It just didn’t happen by chance.

This is about the people of the United States who want border security just like any other nation in the world. To control gangs, drugs and an overload on our entire health care system. If you want to come to the U.S. then we have a process for that. Any other way is simply illegal. Walls work! Ask any law enforcement agency at the border.

Our economy, our safety, our lives are dependent on strong borders. The money spent on processing illegals, their healthcare, prisons, extra law enforcement is more than enough to pay for a border wall yearly. I believe the wall is necessary and should be built immediately. I also don’t think that President Trump ever meant that Mexico would just write a check and pay for the wall. In a variety of ways, tariffs, taxes on goods, etc., they will pay.

Let your politicians know we want the wall now! Remind them they are in office because we elected them and we want them to do what they were elected to do: Serve the people if the United States.

Mike Hiatt

Mount Airy

Editor’s Note: The writer of this letter is not the Mike Hiatt who is retired from the Mount Airy City School System.