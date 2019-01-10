What’s your take on The Wall?

On Tuesday night, President Trump addressed the nation, making his case for the promised United States-Mexico border wall and justifying the partial federal government shutdown in a dispute with Congress over including the $5 billion project in the federal budget.

The president claimed in his address, and in other talks and tweets over the past couple of days, that the wall is needed for U.S. security, to help stem the flow of illegal drugs into the United States, and to help stop human trafficking across the border. He and those working for him have also claimed potential terrorists enter the United States across the border.

Those who oppose the wall say it’ll be a financial boondoggle, with little or no effect on crime, drugs, human trafficking, and that the claim of terrorists entering over the border simply is not true.

Shortly after the president’s address Tuesday night, Julia Hawes, of the North Carolina Justice Center, released the following statement:

President Trump’s speech tonight sought to further hold our nation hostage over the building of a useless, massively expensive, and politically fabricated border wall – one that few want, security experts agree wastes our time and resources, and further divides our country before construction even begins. The government shutdown over this immoral and irrational political stunt has now led to hundreds of thousands of federal employees missing paychecks and halted vital services, affecting families and children across the United States.

The only crisis at the border is the one that was caused by the Trump administration’s cruel policies towards children and families—policies that actually jeopardize, rather than enhance, our security. Any crisis here was politically manufactured by the President.

It is further unacceptable to negotiate new immigration policies while the government is shut down. Calling for “compromise” creates a false equivalency between thoughtful discourse over reasonable, pragmatic policy options and the demands of a chaotic White House administration using a ransom note to dictate the way forward.

There is no ransom here to be paid; no bargaining to be done. Holding the nation, innocent federal employees, and lawmakers hostage in the name of a divisive, archaic border wall is harmful not only to our democracy, but in concrete ways, to millions of families and local economies across the nation. We are better than that as a people.

The vast majority of Americans oppose the wall and want the government reopened immediately. The Justice Center urges our North Carolina lawmakers to support bipartisan government funding bills that will end this reckless shutdown.

What do you think? Do you believe the wall is necessary, or is it a politically motivated issue with no real need? Should U.S. taxpayers be forced to pay for the wall’s construction, or should the president be held to his earlier promise of making Mexico pay for the wall, with no U.S. money being used?

Let us know by sending a letter to the editor to jpeters@mtairynews.com, with your name, town of residence, and a telephone number where we can reach you for verification purposes. We’ll publish the letters in the coming days as we receive them. Please remember, we do not run anonymous letters to the editor.