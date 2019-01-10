Tough call for the next NFL class

The NFL announced the finalist for the next Hall of Fame class this past week, and it sure is a loaded field.

I have been critical in the past of some of the snubs by the selection committee, but this year there just isn’t enough room to include all the worthy candidates.

The newly eligible players are pretty big names this year: Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey. Then there are plenty of good leftovers.

The NFL limits its annual induction to just five members. Compare that to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame where the Class of 2018 had 13 people: seven NBA players, three women players, former Maryland coach Lefty Driesell and two as contributors to the game.

Now, the basketball Hall of Fame does fluctuate from year to year — in 2017 it only had two NBA players in Tracy McGrady and George McGinnis.

But considering that the male players are almost always NBA players, look at how much smaller the NBA rosters are than the NFL. There are 12 guys on an NBA bench and 53 on the sidelines of a football. That’s about four and a half times as many players and yet a similar number of players elected each year. That means the NFL can be a lot pickier about who gets in.

For example, I found an article written last summer picking out the best player in the history of each franchise still waiting to be inducted.

Sam Mills, who played for the Panthers and Saints, was a semifinalist, but didn’t make the finals this year.

Last year I looked into his career stats and found that not only did he amass an astounding 501 tackles in college, but between his three years in the USFL and his career in the NFL, he recorded the most tackles in pro football history.

Unfortunately, the three years in the USFL (where he was all-league each year) don’t carry much weight in the NFL, but they ought to since AFL stats count for old-timers after the leagues merged and made it the AFC.

Here are some other franchises’ great players still waiting for a call: Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Karl Mecklenberg, LeRoy Butler, Leslie O’Neal, Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce of the Greatest Show on Turf, Zach Thomas, Lester Hayes, and John Lynch and Ronde Barber from the tough Tampa defense.

That doesn’t include a long list of offensive linemen with five or more trips to the Pro Bowl. Those guys play their whole careers without much limelight and find it hard to draw attention for the Hall.

Peyton Manning had center Jeff Saturday snapping him the ball for a decade. Saturday earned six Pro Bowl trips and two All-Pro honors.

Jay Hilgenberg went to seven consecutive Pro Bowls and was part of the 1985 Bears championship team.

Steven Hutchinson, one of John Madden’s favorites, earned five All-Pro honors and six Pro Bowls and was a dominant run blocker throughout his career.

Center Kevin Mawae earned eight Pro Bowl honors in his career.

Alan Faneca stands a good shot at getting in this time with his flashy nine Pro Bowls and six first-team All-Pro selections.

Looking at that lengthy list, I think Faneca and Hutchinson should make it at some point, whether sooner or later. Lynch, a nine-time Pro Bowler, is a finalist this year and gets my vote.

The name that gets my attention is Zach Thomas. I have never understood why this guy doesn’t get more love. He was the Luke Kuechly of his era, running around tackling everything in sight.

He earned seven Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pro nods — even though he was playing in the same era as Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher.

Thomas had 10 seasons with at least 128 tackles. Urlacher only had two seasons that high. Thomas finished fifth on the all-time tackle list while Urlacher is 18th, and yet the former Bear went into the Hall first. Thomas hasn’t even been a finalist yet.

Another player who deserves more accolades is workhorse Edgerrin James.

People have said that players like Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne have inflated receiving totals because Peyton Manning was passing the ball so much.

If that is the case, then what about the running back who wasn’t getting the ball on those passing plays? James did a lot of pass blocking and route running in addition to the carries he had.

In his first two years, there were a lot of carries. While Marshall Faulk was getting all the attention with the Rams after leaving the Colts, it was James who led the league in rushing in 1999 and 2000 when Manning was just 23-24 years old.

Faulk led the league in yards from scrimmage (thanks to his receiving totals), but James was right behind in second place in 1999, edged him out for first in 2000 and finished second to Tiki Barber in 2004.

And at the end of their careers, he and Faulk finished just 33 yards apart in career rushing yards.

Despite playing in a pass-happy era, James finished with 12,246 yards, good for 13th place. That puts him ahead of Hall of Famers Marcus Allen, Franco Harris, Thurman Thomas, John Riggins and O.J. Simpson.

With just 70 more yards, James would have passed both Faulk and Jim Brown into 11th place.

Everyone ahead of James on the list is already in the Hall except for two guys who were still playing this past season and aren’t eligible: Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson.

In this era, 1,000 yards for a receiver is commonplace, but 1,000 yards rushing isn’t. James deserves his spot.

