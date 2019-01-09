Two show the way on Spencer’s

The calendar may have flipped to a new year, but Mount Airy has no clean slate when it comes to what may be the single most onerous issue facing the city in a long time — the former Spencer’s property.

Nearly five years after the city secretly bought the former textile mill, the property sits, largely vacant, with no true progress toward any sort of viable use for the property. The only significant change since then, at least for the bulk of the former industrial facility, is that the city’s coffers are lighter, with spending on the property approaching (perhaps already surpassing) $1 million.

That doesn’t mean there have been no positives regarding the Spencer’s property.

Most notably, local businessman Gene Rees purchased a relatively small portion of the property there in 2014 to develop condominiums, and later purchased a bit more of the property from the city for his condo project.

More recently, Jessica Bolick Cockerham announced plans to develop an expo, or events, venue on the site of some of Rees’ holdings there with Rees’ financial support. She said in December the facility would be available for a variety of uses, from wedding receptions and birthday parties to corporate training and small conventions.

A more recent development is a proposal for a culinary school there. That idea was hatched by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, which works with member localities on common economic development projects, and the Appalachian Regional Commission, another economic development agency.

The proposal would be done in conjunction with Surry Community College, and could give an outlet for further training already experienced by students who have completed work in the Mount Airy City Schools culinary program.

According to officials from those two economic development agencies, the school could utilize the facilities Cockerham is wanting to oversee.

Cockerham envisions even more uses down the road, with the facility open to be used for business meetings, birthday parties and other social events, as well as a site that could potentially draw state and regional associations for larger conventions. She believes having such a facility available in Mount Airy could help draw organizations wishing to give their members a quality location for such a gathering as well as a chance to visit “Mayberry” in their leisure time.

Cockerham, who has more than a decade of experience in event planning, along with non-profit fundraising work, said she sees the center as filling a void in the area without hurting already-existing businesses and organizations.

Both of these developments — the condo project as well as the convention center — are notable because of who is doing the bulk of the work and taking the financial risk: Individuals and private business interests.

Ever since Mount Airy made the ill-advised purchase of the property in spring of 2014, the city has been swinging for the fences, trying to hit a home run. Problem is, to continue that sports analogy, home run hitters are notorious for striking out a lot. Every time the city whiffs on this project, it seems to cost city taxpayers tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of dollars, with nothing but a slow walk back to the starting board to show for the work and expense.

Had the Barter Theatre project eventually passed, that would have bled the city for hundreds of thousands of dollars a year for many years, not to mention millions in upfront cost. An alternate plan whereby a hotel developer looking at the property would have built the theater facility Barter was looking for, with the city essentially paying back the cost via a long-term lease, was really no better, and Mount Airy taxpayers should thank their lucky stars both versions of the project eventually fell apart.

We suspect if the former Spencer’s site ever returns to good, productive use, it will be on the backs of small businesses, private firms and individuals like Rees and Cockerham, who put their own resources on the line to make things work, and to people like Tom Webb, who, through his company Fabrica Development Inc., wanted the city to allow him to use a small portion of the site for what he called “advanced” textile manufacturing. Unfortunately, that proposal died a quick death when city commissioners delayed a request by Webb to allow for the textile use.

To be sure, there will be some public cost even with these projects. Rees and Cockerham plan to utilize state grants set aside for the preservation of and repurposing of historic mill sites, and there will be local costs to upgrade infrastructure. But those are part of the cost of doing business as a city, and infrastructure upgrades are used frequently as a means to help businesses either expand or locate to a new area.

Beyond those basic infrastructure needs, and perhaps a bit of modest, short-term financial incentives for projects creating new jobs, the redevelopment of Spencer’s should be moved to private-sector hands.

Rees and Cockerham are showing this is viable, and should be commended for pursuing these projects with limited public money involved. We hope others follow their example, and most of all we hope the city commissioners finally learn private development is what’s best for city taxpayers.