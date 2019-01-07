Sights, and sounds, of the past

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Guests are enveloped by the sounds of steam locomotives chugging down the track as they enter the railroad exhibit. Birdsong sounds in the exhibit are so realistic several volunteers at the museum have gone looking for the sparrow they thought had gotten in the building. The model gives a tight depiction of the depots on the Atlantic & Yadkin line from Sanford to Mount Airy. Music in the distance and other acoustic brushstrokes paint visitors onto the platform waiting to meet the train. The picture shows the section of North Main Street where the museum stands today with Renfro Mill and the granite depot in the background. - Mount Airy Museum of Regional History The Jarrell family from Fisher Peak is a powerhouse among the many musical families in the region. Julia Mary Jarrell, shown here with her celebrated big brother Tommy at a family gathering in the early ‘80s in the Round Peak area, passed along musical traditions and family stories in a series of interviews done by Les Blank’s production company in 1982. Portions of those interviews and some of the songs she shared are played as part of the Tommy Jarrell exhibit at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. museum. Julia, her husband, Charlie Lyons, and their children lived in Fancy Gap, Virginia. - Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Folks with a smart phone and the QR Code app can listen to hometown darling Donna Fargo’s top charting hit, “I’m The Happiest Girl In The Whole USA,” while visiting the museum. A surprising number of people who come to the museum don’t know the song or don’t realize it was written and recorded by a local person. QRC (quick response code) squares are used in many places such as retail and shipping. They allow the museum to give guests immediate access to more information than space, or costly technology, would otherwise allow. - Mount Airy Museum of Regional History The siren displayed in the museum’s basement fire department exhibit was mounted on the roof of the station on Moore Avenue where Anchor Savory Eats and Sweet Treats is today. The siren would alert fire fighters to come to the station, but they had to call the police to find out where the emergency was. It was made by the Automatic Electric Mfg. Co. of Mankato, Minnesota, staffed largely by women through the 1940s. The exhibit also features the sounds of the radio programming emergency personnel might have listened to at the station and a brief documentary on the Flat Rock Elementary fire. - -

Our History is a regular column submitted by Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, examining the region’s history and some related displays at the museum.

The fire siren from my childhood in Hellam, Pennsylvania had a distinctive, eerie sound. It began as a distant-sounding moan, with simultaneous low- and high-pitched tones, rising in decibels and urgency in its long soulful howl. It undulated through a series of screams that seemed to die down only to rise again to make sure you knew danger was near. It is a bone-chilling sound associated with nuclear bombs to those of us from a certain generation. We’ve seen that movie. It doesn’t end well.

If you’ve seen a WWII movie or any Godzilla movie pre-1975 you’ve heard it because Hellam and Mount Airy, like many small towns across America in the middle of the 20th century, used the civil defense or air raid siren to call their volunteer fire fighters to the station.

When you come to the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History you will likely hear that siren because Mark Brown of Brown Communications added a sound file to the fire department exhibit. Press the button and a red light begins the warning pulse leading up to the sound that, in real use, would have carried for miles.

Sound is an important element in our world and how we learn. Brown has been adding sound and other special touches to the exhibits to help visitors have a more realistic experience. At the museum we show history with artifacts, photographs, and artwork; we tell history in text exhibit panels and through this column; we interpret history on guided tours, history talks, educational programs, and speaking engagements. We use sound to immerse and better share the history with our guests.

You can hear the approaching train as you walk down the hallway to the railroad room but you’ll also hear the sounds anyone standing on the depot platform would have heard — birds, people, music, the telegraph machine tapping out a message, the conductor telling passengers they’d reached the “End of the line, Mount Airy.”

In the Victorian parlor a recording of the little organ plays a loop of hymns, popular standards, and patriotic songs that might have been heard in any well-heeled Surry County home 125 years ago. Humans have always loved music and those who can make it. In the days before streaming music sites, radio stations, or even the record player, it was very common for folks to play some musical instrument or simply to sing as they worked.

With the strong musical traditions in this region it’s not hard to imagine little Yvonne Vaughn singing as she did her chores or on her way to school. She grew up to be Donna Fargo, one of the top country music recording stars of the ‘70s and we house her official collection. If your phone has a QRC app, you’ll be able to listen to “The Happiest Girl In the Whole USA” while reading about the impressive singer-songwriter.

I must admit that my favorite sound in the museum exhibits comes from the Tommy Jarrell exhibit though not from the man himself. It’s his sister Julia Mary Jarrell Lyons, recorded on the “Sprout Wings And Fly” documentary about Tommy who catches my attention. Interviewed while hoeing in her garden, she talks wistfully of a song her father sang sometimes called “Come Take A Trip In My Airship” and then, leaning on the handle, she sang the tune, her voice thinned with age but still conveying the power her memories fill the song with.

Seeing a picture of her or reading about her cannot tell you as much as hearing her sing, hearing the humor as she recounts never being allowed to “go a-courtin’ ‘cept daddy or a brother come along” and the obvious love of family those memories stirred.

There are more sounds in the museum — WPAQ on the radio, old Popcorn Sutton talking about making whiskey, and the sputtering, cough, and backfire of a Model T starting — sounds that, we hope, help make the history more real for you. And there’s more to come.

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

