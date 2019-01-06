Green looks good in the winter garden

A wet fact for the first 12 days after Christmas –The 12th day of Christmas will be celebrated Sunday, January 6, 2019. My Northampton County grandma would have done the math on this 12th day to see what the rain situation would be for the 12 months of the new year. The weather legend was that if the 12 days after Christmas had a lot of rain (or perhaps snow), the rest of the year would generally be wet. Into every life some rain must fall, but certainly not for the garden season of 2019!

Sunday is the Day of Epiphany – This day is also known as “Old Christmas”, “The Twelfth Day of Christmas” and “Twelfth Night”. It is the official end of the church calendar of Epiphany which began December 26, 2018. The Day of Epiphany is a celebration of the arrival of the wise men from the orient to a house in the town of Bethlehem to visit Jesus, the Christ child. Also known in the 1600s England and in Europe as “Old Christmas” or the last day of the 12 days of Christmas. Many English settlers celebrated the 12 days of Christmas. They did so in Jamestown, Virginia and also in the Outer Banks area of coastal North Carolina. The ancestors of English settlers as well as many residents in the coastal town of Rodanthe, North Carolina celebrate Old Christmas each year on January 6. Their celebration includes bonfires, oyster roast, feast and a visit from the legendary “bull” named Old Buck, who brings surprises and gifts. For New England farmers Epiphany is the last day of a long holiday season and the beginning of a new year of work. One interesting legend in eastern North Carolina says on the night of Epiphany, all animals in the barn kneel down at midnight.

The gift of an extra minute of daylight – “Old Buck” may bring gifts to residents of Rodanthe, North Carolina but we have been receiving the gift of an extra minute or so of daylight every day since December 21, 2018 and this will continue until June 21, 2019. You can’t tell very much difference now but by Valentine’s Day, we will see a little more light. This is actually one of the very first hints of spring.

Taking time to check 2019 seed catalogs – The catalogs began arriving a few weeks before Christmas, but with all that is going on during December they have been just laying on the coffee table. Now is the time to spend the winter evening seeing what is new in the world of seeds for the 2019 garden plot. We know they’re always several new varieties of tomatoes that add to that already huge number. No matter how many there are, it’s always fun to experiment with the new variety each season. We are still wishing and hoping some of the experts will develop a blue zinnia so that all the colors of the rainbow will be in the zinnia spectrum. If they developed a green one a blue variety should not be too difficult.

A quick switch from Christmas to Valentines – All Christmas sales are about over in stores and stores are now stocking valentine related items. After all, all the day of hearts and flowers is only 42 days away. Most stores are already well-stocked with cards, candies, T-shirts, potted floral arrangements, and valentines gift cards. Even if you don’t purchase a valentine, it is fun to look and see what is on the shelves and gather up a few ideas for kids and grandkids. Of course it is another way to get rid of cabin fever after Christmas blahs!

Giving a bit of attention to the Christmas cactus – The cactus had a lot of blooms in late November and into December as they winter over in the sunny corner of the living room. As they begin another year they need some attention to get them off and running. Pull all spent blooms from the cactus. Add more cactus medium if needed. Apply a shot of liquid fertilizer. Always keep cactus away from direct sunlight from windows. If you bought a new Christmas cactus during the Christmas season, now is the opportune time to transplant it to a larger pot filled with cactus potting medium. If taken care of, the Christmas cactus will thrive and bloom for many years.

Will January 2019 deliver much snow? January can be a cold month but not necessarily a month of many snows. January can be a very cold month but then again, it does not have to be cold to get a huge snowfall. We need a few good snows to add a layer of nutrients to the garden plot. A few snows during January and two or more in February as well as one in March would measure up well for the snowfalls of winter 2019.

Green always looks good in winter’s garden – It’s always great to have a green crop of something in the dead of winter. The collards onion sets, Siberian kale, turnips, and spinach are greening up the winter garden. A beautiful site is crystals of frost sticking to the leaves of kale and collard greens on a cold winter morning.

Making recycling and New Year’s resolution – Recycling is always in season and the sensible thing to do to improve the environment and reduce the amount of waste generated in landfills. You can recycle plastic bottles, metal cans, newspapers, broken down cardboard boxes, liter bottles, soda cans, and plastic containers. Please wash all cans to prevent insect animal and rodent problems. Bundle newspapers before recycling.

Recycling Christmas gift boxes, bows, ribbons – Save money and protect the environment by recycling Christmas gift boxes by unfolding and storing them for use next Christmas. Store all ribbons and bows to use for gifts during the year. Place them on the closet shelf to be used as needed during the year.

Retaining the fresh scent of the Christmas just passed – Pull a few sprigs of Christmas greenery from the Frazier Fir, Scotch Pine or Douglas Fir and place in a tall vase for a fresh evergreen aroma to the living room or den area of your home to extend Christmas memories and add extra joy to the blah of a cold January day.

Almanac for month of January 2019 – The day of epiphany will be Sunday, Jan. 6 and this day is also known as Old Christmas. The moon will reach its first quarter on Monday, Jan. 14. Benjamin Franklin‘s birthday will be Thursday, Jan. 17. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s birthday will be observed Monday, Jan. 21. There be a full moon on Monday, Jan. 21 and will be named full wolf moon. It will rise in the east a short while after sunset. The waning moon reaches its last quarter on Sunday, Jan. 27

Ray Baird is an avid long-time gardener who enjoys sharing his experience and knowledge of gardening and nature.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Ray-Baird.jpg

Ray Baird

Ray Baird is an avid long-time gardener who enjoys sharing his experience and knowledge of gardening and nature.

Ray Baird is an avid long-time gardener who enjoys sharing his experience and knowledge of gardening and nature.