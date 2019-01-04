Not too long ago, I referred to a woman in a photo as an “old doll” before thinking that someone, or more likely everyone, would find the term offensive. The term and the concept it denotes is yet one more of the relics of my misspent youth in the fashion business, and despite how it sounds, is actually a term of endearment, affection, admiration and even awe.

An old doll is “une femme d’un certain âge” who embodies a certain Damon Runyon-esque “Guys and Dolls” kind of charm. She has a very strong sense of personal style and is not bound by societal rules of age-appropriateness, or by societal rules in general. She looks good and she’s a helluva lot of fun.

New York was full of old dolls, especially if one was peddling high-priced swag. There are fewer here in the country, but this is the place I met the queen of them all.

That would be Llewellyn Churchill.

When I met Llewellyn, she was on the cusp of 80, going on 17. Actually, my daughter Joie met her before I did. Joie had volunteered to assist with Sunday School which ran simultaneously with the Sunday communion service at the local Episcopal Church where we had cast our lot upon arriving in Elkin, and Llewellyn was in charge of Sunday School that day, seeing as the only participant was her grandson.

While he did some Bible story coloring, Llewellyn took the opportunity to grill Joie in a quest for the down-low on the town’s newest Episcopalians.

“What does your father do,” asked Llewellyn, old-school socialite that she was.

“He’s a fashion designer,” answered Joie nonchalantly, more focused on helping her charge color in the background on his picture of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat than she was on the old doll pumping her for information.

“Really?” asked Llewellyn, a bit taken aback as she admitted later, for she had been toiling in the backwaters of the Yadkin Valley far longer than we, and she found the idea that a fashion designer had come to town rather intriguing. And it has to be said that fashion designers were not a dime-a-dozen commodity in Elkin in the early aughts, or at any time for that matter.

One thing led to another, and we got to know a great deal about Llewellyn as she was finding out about us.

Llewellyn had been born in New Orleans, we soon found out. Her mother died when Llewellyn was very young and she grew up in Washington, D.C., raised by her physician father. She attended the Cathedral School in D.C. where she and the other cossetted girls would drag sailors under the hedges during WWII in order to have their way with them.

I have never been sure if that was exactly the way it happened, or if it was just the storyteller in Llewellyn who liked to shock and titillate. And I have to admit there are very few stories more titillating than that of young convent girls seducing sailors under the shrubbery of a cathedral during wartime.

She married a doctor, (like her father) and lived in Boston. Or was it Cambridge? Then, in a murky set of circumstances of which she was never entirely clear, husband number one gave way to husband number two and she ended up living in Yadkinville, North Carolina. By the time I met her, husband number two had passed on and she was living in an old carriage house. It was the most glorious living space I’ve ever seen. An old barn door opened into an entryway with a ceiling that soared up two stories, and steep stairs led to a sleeping loft. Straight ahead was Llewellyn’s sitting room with a ceiling so low, I almost had to duck, and her watercolors were hung cheek by jowl with her eclectic collection of art. Fine antiques mixed with country pieces and whimsical constructions of Llewellyn’s own imagination.

I have never seen a living space so exactly mirror the persona of its inhabitant. Glamorous but unassuming, charming and easy but very mysterious. It was as if the three little bears had built their house on the grounds of Windsor Castle, furnishings had intermingled between the two dwellings and a hungry little blonde girl was as likely to turn up as a slumming royal.

I knew Llewellyn in her capacity as an artist. We bought each other’s pictures, and were each other’s greatest fans. I knew she was also a writer, but I didn’t know her in that way, although I have recently become a member of her old writer’s group and met people who knew her in that capacity.

She also had a completely separate crew of flower show friends, and yet another group of DAR pals. That one tickled me the most. Seeing Llewellyn with paint on her nose delivering art cards to gift shops in her DAR hairdo with the inevitable Junior League hairband was a delightful exercise in absurd contrasts that never grew old.

A few years before she died, Llewellyn was zipping down Highway 67, the two-lane road that connects Elkin and Winston-Salem via East Bend, to deliver some artwork and she got stopped by the highway patrol for speeding. When the trooper got out of his cruiser and saw he had nabbed an old lady, he had mercy and let her go without a ticket. But he didn’t know he had not nabbed an old lady, but an old doll, and by the time Llewellyn crested the next hill, she was driving faster than she had been when the trooper stopped her. He flipped on the blue light and pulled her over again. This time he gave her a ticket, telling her he didn’t want to do it, but she had brought it on herself.

“You’re almost 80 years old,” he said. “You have got to slow down.”

She never did.

Llewellyn and I both loathed minimalism in a time when minimalism was taking over the world.

“They say less is more,” she sniffed. “But you know what Sister Parish told me?

“You knew Sister?” I asked, impressed.

“Sure,” she said. “Sister told me that sometimes less is just less.”

We both howled with laughter, because Sister was so right. Sometimes, less is just less, but Llewellyn was always more.

So much more.

They say that we don’t truly die as long as the living still talk about us. If that is true, and I think it is reasonable to think it may be, then I say to you, Llewellyn Churchill was the queen of them all.

Long live the Queen.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.