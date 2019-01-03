RDC gang still making Spencer’s play?

To the Editor,

We recently saw the developer for the apartments at Spencers has finally made his deadline, after multiple extensions. This is being played up as wonderful by the “Big Spenders for Spencers” (let’s call them “BSS” for short). What it really does is commit the city to spend anywhere from $2 million to $8 million or more on overall Spencers infrastructure . Naturally it will be the delux costly type like Market Street. Overall plans even include fountains and streams!

The estimate for the apartment infrastructure alone is shown aroud $2 million, plus the city will build the developer a parking lot for an “estimated” $350,000. But the cost for the apartment project is only part of the much larger BSS gang’s plan for city spending.

There’s also the city’s laughable claim that if infrastructure costs exceeds the estimate the city work will stop. Does anyone believe that?

As to other unbelievable things, how many think we have 65 people/families ready to pay as much as $1,200 a month for an apartment; or even the lower priced $800-$1,000 ones? But I’m told the agreement could allow them him to be filled with government subsidized renters if need be.

When Barter and the the hotel were possibilities the city at least could claim those might generate enough tourism related revenue and taxes to repay the city within a generation or so. There’s no such claim for the apartments because all the city will get is the property tax on it. One citizen calculated it would take 62 years just to get back the principal on the $2 million part. Just think how long it would take for city to recoup the whole $8 million-plus to be repaid. It would never be recovered because that work would also have to be maintained and redone along the way for generations to come.

All this might make one wonder why the BSS gang pulled every string they could to keep the apartment developer in the game even when he missed multiple deadlines. The answer is by keeping him in the game it will (step by step) force the city to do all the $8 million+ infrastructure for all Spencers property. Once the city spending starts with the apartment’ portion it will continue, just as the BSS/RDC gang have been pushing all along. It’s the old “first the camel gets nose under the tent” story.

The large annexation years ago had an estimate of $9 million or so. The actual cost was closer to $22 million. All of us are still paying on that and will for decades to come. Other city projects from Greenways to Market Street; from gazebos to statues, etc. ran much, much higher than estimated; in fact almost all of them. That’s what an “estimate” from city is worth.

So who’s this BSS gang? Most of us know them and they’re the same ones as the old disgraced RDC gang; and with the same plan as the old RDC. I don’t mean just the names we see in paper but the ones in the background, too. Sadly, we have enough of them in city government to have wasted almost a million over the past four years, kept this Spencers problem on life support when it should have died, and to have given us a huge tax increase to put us in the top ranking of all 533 North Carolina towns and cities.

Our Spencers problem started right before the 2015 city election when the RDC was formed. The election became all about the RDC candidates trying to take over city government. Voters soundly defeated all RDC candidates and re-elected those running on a platform against RDC spending. The voters spoke clearly, but two of those re-elected quickly switched sides and joined with one RDC commissioner to form a three-vote RDC/BSS majority. They’ve used that three-vote majority to keep spending wastefully ever since. That’s exactly opposite of what citizens voted for.

So now what? The answer is to let the commissioners know what you think. The BSS gang is small in number but has lots of influence, so more of us must speak up. Commissioner’s contact info is usually at bottom of page 4 of this paper. If they hear from enough us they’ll change their ways.

John Pritchard

Mount Airy