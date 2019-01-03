It’s an iffy offseason for team

Jeff Linville | News Editor -

I don’t do New Year’s resolutions, so instead, I’ll look at the end of the season and what comes next for the Carolina Panthers.

And possibly the end of an era as well.

People forget now that until Ron Rivera/Cam Newton/Luke Kuechly came along, no team in the NFC South had ever repeated as division champion. Then the Panthers pulled it off three straight years.

Since then, the Panthers have gone three years without a division title. Of course, the team also has had a great deal of turnover — and not just on the roster.

The team infamously changed owners, had a different defensive coordinator each year (Sean McDermott, Steve Wilks and Eric Washington), changed offensive coordinators, and saw well-liked wide receiver coach Ricky Proehl step down to focus on his other business ventures.

And now a lot of the players (especially on defense) are getting up in age.

Ryan Kalil, 33, has announced his retirement, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of the offensive line (we’ll come back to that). Greg Olsen, who has missed most of the past two seasons, is also 33 and isn’t a sure thing to be healthy next year after consecutive foot injuries.

On special teams, long snapper J.J. Jansen is 32 and kicker Graham Gano is 31 and missed the end of the season with an injury.

Then there is the defense. Julius Peppers is 38, Mike Adams 37, Thomas Davis 35, Kyle Love 32, Mario Addison and Colin Jones are 31, Captain Munnerlyn, Ben Jacobs and Da’Norris Searcy are 30.

On the bright side, several of those defenders are no longer under contract so the team can move on or re-sign them to backup money, not starter cash. The list of free agents includes Peppers, Adams and Love.

The bad news is that the team won’t have a lot of money to replace them because it has too much salary cap space tied up with players who are iffy to be useful next year.

For example LT Matt Kalil is scheduled to make $12.15 million, and cutting him will still cost the team about two-thirds of that in cap space — not to mention still owing him $14.7 million.

Addison is at $9.92 million, which doesn’t sound all that bad for the guy who led the team in sacks (9), until you consider that he was rarely getting pressure on the quarterback except when he made a sack. He had only 12 non-sack hits on the quarterback all season. J.J. Watt had a four-year stretch where he averaged 47.5 QB hits a season. That is the kind of consistent pressure that makes a quarterback antsy.

Greg Olsen was a great player for years for the Panthers, but he shouldn’t have gotten a new deal from Marty Hurney after Dave Gettleman was fired. Gettleman wisely saw that Olsen was getting up in age and had been really lucky to stay healthy in a league full of injuries. Gettleman made the right business move in not offering a fat extention and got fired for his wisdom. Now the team owes Olsen $7.1 million next year, and who knows if he will even play?

I will never understand the love affair the TV talking heads have with Torrey Smith. I thought he was a bad idea as soon as I heard about the trade. He did very little for the team this season (17 catches in a 16-game season), and the Panthers still owe him $5 million for next year.

Then there is the biggest question mark of all: Cam Newton and his bad shoulder. There is no doubt that for the first half of the season he was posting the most efficient stats of his career.

However, I still saw some of the same issues as the past couple of seasons. He has always had a tendency to aim too high on throws downfield. And he has too big of a windup before he releases the ball, which gives defenders more time to react to the throw.

What made Cam look better is that Norv Turner insisted on him making the short dump-off throws to Christian McCaffrey that improved his completion percentage. Then there were the facts that McCaffrey and rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore showed great hands and ability to run after the catch.

Most any quarterback could look good with those guys making plays. Just look at the first three quarters for Kyle Allen before Turner dialed down the playcalling in the fourth.

Remember that Cam is owed $23.2 million next year. Throw in Matt Kalil, Addison, Olsen and Smith, and that is $57.35 million of the expected $189 million cap space, or 30.3 percent, tied up in players that might not help the team next year.

Remember the gaping hole I mentioned on the O-line? All football fans remember Peyton Manning standing up at the line barking out signals to his team before the snap. He made shifts to the line when he saw something that made him think some area was vulnerable.

On the Panthers, coaches and players have said that it was Ryan Kalil who always made those shifts. He studied the defensive tendencies and knew what was coming better than Cam.

When Ryan Kalil was hurt last year and a backup center was used, the offense sputtered both in the run game and in protecting the quarterback.

Without Kalil, Cam could take more big hits next year, and if that shoulder isn’t right, then the damage could accumulate.

Joe Montana was mad the 49ers acquired Steve Young. Brett Favre was ticked off the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers. Joe Flacco pouted about Lamar Jackson going in to run the Wildcat while he stood out at the wide receiver position.

You can have a franchise quarterback and still draft a quarterback. Look how many that Bill Belichik has drafted while Tom Brady has reigned supreme. What you can’t do is have a quarterback in his 30s (Cam turns 30 in May) and fail to plan out what happens if he can’t play.

This has to be the team’s top priority for this year. Then, if Cam isn’t better, the team can move on in 2020 without taking a massive cap hit.

Jeff Linville | News Editor

By Jeff Linville
jlinville@mtairynews.com

