City already has first-class theater

To the Editor,

Bravo Brack!

Sometimes a meal is so magnificent that your appreciation of the good food produces admiration of the great cook. Such was my experience … enjoying the thoroughly entertaining and thoughtfully compelling Uncle Charlie’s Christmas Carol.

The cook was Brack Llewellyn. With the help of his accomplished wife Angela, their “small theatre troupe,” the NoneSuch Playmakers, and youth counterpart, the Dewey Decimal Players, Brack served a filling feast that was a delightful take on the Dickens’ Christmas classic.

The recipe was a nuanced script that cleverly had Charles Dickens slipping comfortably in and out of his nightcap as Ebenezer Scrooge. Using Uncle Charlie’s eager nieces to stir the pot with their Dickensesque imaginations, the story within the story tartly baked with the warm aroma of a mince pie.

The ingredients were enthusiastic thespians with Victorian vocabularies in colorful costumes artfully blended in simple sets. With a dash of wit and pinch of woe, the flavorful blend simmered saucily until it boiled over in exuberant storytelling. Having the off-set actors haunt the scenes as a ghostly chorus was a tasty touch.

A great performance, as a great meal, makes you want more. As Andy would assure Aunt Bee, “Eatin’ speaks louder than words!” Not only did I come back for seconds, I coaxed two van loads to join me, taste buds roused by my delicious descriptions.

As an awakened Scrooge joyously chortled in his childlike embrace of Christmas and life itself, I suddenly saw the genius behind the genesis. The play brilliantly portrayed Uncle Charlie as his own evolving Ebenezer. But for me, it was an epiphany seeing Brack depict them both.

For several decades he and I have enjoyed the privilege of DJing at WPAQ, am 740, “the voice of the Blue Ridge”, and Mount Airy’s living history museum of radio. I have longed admired Brack’s exceptional ability to creatively articulate. He is a maestro of commercial spots, station promos, and live remotes. Many years ago my children were oft entertained by his storytelling wizardly at our local library.

At some point I nicknamed Brack “the most talented and underpaid man in Surry County.” So I’ve been aware of his seminal skills and prodigious exploits, but my epiphany was more of the heart and soul and mind of the man. It burst forth in the elegant handiwork of his original script, the satisfying triumph of his sagacious direction, and the masterful and natural representation he gave of Charles and Ebenezer.

With all the clamor over bringing first class theater to the Granite City, I wonder if our citizenry duly recognize the resource we’ve had and have in Brack Llewellyn. No, he hasn’t had an ample auditorium or sufficient funding or worthy publicity to showcase his virtuosity, but for love of the craft he has planned and prodded, created and performed, entertained and inspired, and I stand and say, “Bravo! Encore!”

Brent Carrick

Mount Airy