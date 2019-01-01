You have a chance to help with a miracle

To the Editor,

(Editor’s Note: This letter was submitted to The Mount Airy News prior to Christmas, but was inadvertently left out of the newspaper).

This season is a miracle!

From a Christian perspective, no one can argue a miracle happened two thousand years ago that Christians celebrate with great joy and wonder, “the reason for the season.” From a secular perspective, the idea that Santa Claus would travel all around the world and go down all those chimneys is nothing short of a miracle.

We all look for miracles, we all hope for miracles. Sometimes they happen, sometimes they don’t. Sometimes we think that we must be living right and sometimes we wonder what we did so wrong.

When we deal with families through the Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program, we are confronted with the reality that it will take a miracle to bring a family back together. It seems that the prevalence of substance abuse, domestic violence, and mental health problems in our communities are insurmountable challenges. And on top of that, unemployment and the lack of transportation and housing are hurdles difficult for many people to overcome.

But the miracles are there, in spite of all of the needs these families have. There are others who step up to love and provide for these children: grandparents, aunts and uncles, foster parents, and those waiting to adopt. Sometimes, against the odds, parents manage to surmount the barriers they face and are able to reunite with their children. And that is a miracle.

As Guardians ad Litem, we want to be supporters of miracles. To see a child go from a struggling abused and neglected child to one with a face that smiles and a body that is well nourished and clean is a transformation that can certainly be called a miracle. We see change all the time as we serve as the advocates for these children. That is why we do this volunteer work—-because we want to witness those miracles.

Some of the miracles take lots of human effort. Parents who can’t find answers need those who can assure them that they can make changes in their lives. The Department of Social Services can work to bring about these changes by teaching them how to care for their children, by giving them resources to help with their mental health problems, and by starting the process to end the craving for the next drug of choice.

Our community of volunteers tries to serve children’s best interests, after all they did nothing to deserve being removed from their parents. As the larger community, Surry County, let us always be mindful of saying an encouraging word to the parents, hoping that a miracle can happen and that they will do what it takes to reunite their family, for their own and their children’s sake. We want to remember to support and not be so quick to condemn them. Let us be eager to offer an encouraging word that will bring a smile to their faces. Perhaps it might have been the only reason that those parents had reason to smile that day.

We, as Guardians ad Litem, are always working to support every child who are our clients and we want to see healthy families together. I ask that the greater community share, during this season of miracles, that mission.

If you want to help as a GAL apply at www.volunteerforgal.org. Our next class is January 8 at the Pilot Center in Pilot Mountain

There are miracles everywhere,

Kate Appler

District Administrator Guardian ad Litem Program

Mount Airy