2018: Reviewing the year in books

In the waning days of 2018, there is a tendency, as there always is at this time of year, to reflect on the year that has past.

I am striving to keep it positive and reflect on the books I have discovered this year and welcomed into my life.

The biggest discovery of 2018 was not a particular book, but a delivery system. At the beginning of the summer, I discovered Bookbub, which sends me an email every day of ebooks that have been temporarily discounted to two or three dollars.

I love it so much. It’s like a yard sale every day, and has forced me to finally join the 21st century and read books on a screen. Not that I have given up actual books. It’s just that now, instead of having several books going at any given time, I have several books and several ebooks going at any given time.

Since the books discounted on Bookbub are not usually brand new, I’ve read a lot of stuff that did not come out in 2018. My favorite of all was “The Nest” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney. The story of four middle-aged siblings who have grown apart spoke to me in a way that the best fiction does. Fiction is, as they say, “the lie that tells the truth.”

I was also fascinated by the fact that Ms. Sweeney landed a seven-figure contract for her first book. So as I was reading her story, I was imagining her won-the-lottery real-life situation. Double the fun.

I also enjoyed Nell Zink’s “Mislaid,” which was long-listed for one of the major awards, and is the story of a young lesbian who continually gets knocked up by her gay poetry professor. Let’s just say that the first time it happened, the title made me laugh, and every subsequent pregnancy made me laugh harder.

“Liberating Paris” was a great train read (what I call the sort of books I used to read while riding the subway), but I couldn’t help imagining it was a rejected screenplay recycled as a novel. The fact that it was authored by Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, who wrote and produced one of my favorite TV shows, “Designing Women,” was both the reason I read it and the reason I thought it was really more of a screen project that didn’t happen.

For me, 2018 was the year of short-form fiction and non-fiction. Jonathan Franzen’s essay collection, “The End of the End of the World” reminds me why I like reading his novels so much. I had read several of the essays in “The New Yorker” before I bought the book, but they were worth revisiting, especially the one about birds and climate change that caused such a firestorm of controversy when it was published in the magazine. A little distance was useful, and I always admire Franzen’s total lack of concern about public opinion.

Blasts from the past that I finally got around to this year included “Wallflower at the Orgy,” Nora Ephron’s essays about being a journalist in the ’70s; “Dubliners,” a collection of short stories by James Joyce; and two short stories from the ’80s, “Janus,” by Ann Beattie is about the best short story I ever read, and certainly the best-titled, and Susan Sontag’s “The Way We Live Now,” which was somehow annoying, boring, heartbreaking and riveting all at the same time.

I asked some of my friends — both the real-life and social media variety — what were their favorite books of the year, and I got plenty of answers to begin my 2019 reading list.

Mercedes Krider was also into short form this year. She recommended a book of essays by Tim Kreider called “I Wrote This Book Because I Love You: Essays.” Mercedes liked the book not because the author might be a far-flung relative separated by Ellis Island, but because she liked his “relationship with relationships.”

Kitsey Harrison also got into reading in a new way this year. She recommended two books which she listened to on Audible. Kitsey is the mother of a toddler, and she said Audible was a delightful experience. She liked “Where the Crawdads Sing,” a heartbreakingly lovely story of a young woman who lives alone in the swamplands of the North Carolina coast and “The Rules of Magic,” a prequel to “Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman.

When I’m looking for new books to read, I try to solicit input from people who are smarter and better-read than I. John Adams and Heather Elliott both fall into that category, and both of them loved “The Hare With The Amber Eyes” by Edmund de Waal, so it’s going on my 2019 must-read list. Heather also recommended “In the Distance” by Hernan Diaz, which she calls “brilliant and genius and just so much fun to read.” That one is going on the list as well.

Holly Lu Rees is saving Louise Penny’s newest in the Inspector Gamache series, “Kingdom of the Blind.” It was published in November and arrived at her door on the publication date, but she is waiting for the perfect occasion to read it.

I do that myself. A couple of years ago, Donna Tartt’s “The Goldfinch” sat on my shelf for well over a year before I read it. It takes her at least ten years to write a book, and I couldn’t bear the thought of ten years before I got to read her again, so I made myself wait until there was conceivably only eight years to wait, a marginally less interminable time.

Linda Shubert liked “The Clockmaker’s Daughter” by Kate Morton and “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman. Oma Boyd liked Shelby Inscore Puckett’s “Inquiring Minds Want to Know” and my friend Charlie Cummings liked “Cold Harbor” by John Rule.

Another Facebook friend read “The Art Of The Deal” for the 15th time. He claims he makes it a habit to read the book every year and finds it very informative.

I couldn’t say if he is serious or just bantering with a little right-wing humor, but if he is serious, I hope 2019 is the year he finally gleans a useful tidbit from that well-worn volume and can move on to something else.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bill-4.jpg

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.