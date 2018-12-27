Did we get Wright story on flight?

Jeff Linville News Editor -

Did we get the story Wright, er right, about our First in Flight brothers?

William Hazelgrove has written a piece for the December issue of the Smithsonian magazine about his new book called “Wright Brothers, Wrong Story.”

“We believe in myths. George Washington did cut down a cherry tree. (Never happened.) Benjamin Franklin did fly a kite with a key to discover electricity. (Not exactly.) Wilbur and Orville Wright, the legendary brothers, together invented manned mechanical flight.”

While researching the brothers for a book, Hazelgrove came to find more and more evidence that one of the brothers did a much bigger share of the work than the other.

Wilbur Wright dreamed of attending Yale; but in the winter of 1885-86 he was playing hockey when he took a stick to the face. His jawbone was broken, and he endured a grueling three-year stretch where he was withdrawn and dealing with depression — not only for his own injury but from caring for a mother who had come down with tuberculosis.

It was during his period of inactivity that Wilbur became enamored with the idea of getting away from it all and flying with the clouds. He became obsessed with figuring out the science to make the dream real.

That certainly has a believable ring to it. As a fellow who has been stuck in bed for weeks at a time after three different back operations, I can say that daydreaming about getting out and running and jumping was pretty common.

In 1896, a 27-year-old Wilbur contacted the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution requesting information on human attempts at mechanized flight, Hazelgrove explained.

It was Wilbur who regularly wrote to a Chicago-based aeronautical scientist. Hazelgrove stated, “Their correspondence would produce 500 letters and culminate in Wilbur’s breakthrough thinking.”

It was Wilbur who reached out to the U.S. Weather Service seeking information about stats that could influence where to attempt a flight such as regular wind speed and air pressure — the kind of details that would lead a fellow from the Midwest to choose Kitty Hawk over Dayton, Ohio.

Starting to get a picture?

“Wilbur built the first ‘kite wing,’ a box-shaped wing with two levels, and tested that prototype alone in a field near the family home,” stated Hazelgrove. “Wilbur then built a glider, in his workshop above the brothers’ bicycle repair shop, and shipped it to Kitty Hawk.”

Then in 1900, it was Wilbur who traveled to the Outer Banks fishing village to scout the area in person.

Hazelgrove said that a letter from Wilbur back to his father stated, “I have my machine nearly finished. … I do not expect to rise many feet from the ground and in case I am upset there is nothing but soft sand to strike on. … It is my belief that flight is possible.”

You’ll notice that it says that Wilbur nearly has HIS machine finished. He doesn’t say OUR machine. And he makes no mention of Orville taking any ride in the plane at all.

Hazelgrove writes that Orville wanted to learn from his big brother and became an eager helper. Still, Orville would not make his first attempt at flight until 1902, long after Wilbur had made hundreds of tries.

Hazelgrove said it was a coin flip that decided that Orville would be at the controls that fateful morning Dec. 17, 1903, when they finally got the invention off the ground — if ever so briefly.

So if all this is true (and the writer certainly seems to have found plenty of evidence), then why do we give equal credit to the brothers?

There is an old saying that history is written by the victors.

That means that the side that wins a war is the side that chooses how to write about the battles in the history books.

Look at how the Romans rewrote Greek mythology with new names, but many of the same stories. Zeus becomes Jupiter, Poseidon becomes Neptune, Aphrodite becomes Venus.

We say Christopher Columbus discovered America in 1492 because Western Europe colonized North America, but there is evidence that Vikings had been visiting Eastern Canada for a couple of centuries by then.

So what does that have to do with the Wright brothers?

Less than nine years after that first flight, Wilbur came down with typhoid fever and died in 1912 at age 45.

Almost 30 years later, as he had hit his 70s, Orville reached out to a friend about writing a biography of the brothers. Hazelgrove states that one condition of the book was that Orville approve all pages.

In 1943, with stories coming back to the States about WWII pilots flying missions against the Germans, Fred C. Kelly published the biography.

If one were to go through the entire book and look at references, Wilbur’s name comes up 267 times in the book, but Orville’s 337 times, Hazelgrove noted. And, he added, Orville’s take on things is that the brothers deserved equal credit.

This doesn’t surprise me. Most people want recognition, so of course Orville wanted the fame.

And you have to remember that lots of folks were trying to take credit for the first airplane that came a few years after 1903, so being the first man to actually get off the ground was a landmark that only Orville could claim (even if it was only because his brother let him).

Secondly, it had been four decades since the flight by the time the book came out. Orville’s own memory was likely faulty by then. He probably imagined his part as being bigger than it was for so many years that the exaggeration became fact in his mind.

That doesn’t mean we should whitewash over the subject, however. Wilbur deserves his day in the sun. Especially here in December, the month when that first flight occurred.

