The charming efficacy of charm

“But the greatest of these is love.”

Well, maybe if you’re Gandhi or Jesus, but even for them, things did not end well.

It’s easy enough to say that love conquers all, but is it really all that effective against a greedy betrayal, an angry mob or an armed gunman? History and lore does not always prove it to be so.

But you know what can usually get you out of a bad situation: the attribute that most humans find irresistible?

Charm.

The person who has the capacity to be charming can quite often control their destiny to a large extent, sometimes despite lacking any other discernible good qualities. For anyone who possesses its magic, charm is all you really need.

Well, that’s not entirely true. You need honesty, integrity and the ability to tell the truth if you’re not going to make a gigantic mess of things, but we’ll get back to that.

The power of charm goes back into our collective, primordial imaginations, all the way back to the fairy tales. It was always Prince Charming who got the girl. Not Prince Rich, his brother Prince Famous, or even their snappy-dressing cousin, Prince Astonishingly Good-Looking. Nope. Prince Charming left all of them in the dust every time.

And it’s not just ditzy imaginary heroines who leave their shoes at parties or sleep in glass coffins that succumb to charm. No one is immune to it.

Remember that sadistic boss you had who tortured the entire staff on a daily basis, but could sell anything to the customers because he made them feel beautiful and special, and just as you reached your breaking point with his evil shenanigans, he’d make a joke that was both self-deprecating and wildly complimentary to you, and be completely sincere in doing it, and you’d reluctantly decide to stick around for a bit longer.

That was charm. Maybe that didn’t happen to you. Perhaps it was someone else.

Remember that time your nephew’s girlfriend who was strung out on heroin and talked you into loaning her a $300 Amish heater because her infant son was freezing in an unheated trailer? And you gave it to her even though you knew she was taking it straight to the pawn shop?

That was charm. No one is giving a $300 appliance to a junkie that lacks charm. Doesn’t happen. Not even a junkie with a small child. You just take in the child into your warm house and show the pathetic, charmless addict some tough love, along with the door and the offer of a ride to rehab.

Maybe that didn’t happen to you. Perhaps it was someone else.

But it has happened, and if you’ll be honest, at some point in your life, you have let a charming individual work their wiles on you.

But that doesn’t mean charm is bad. It is a tool and is not necessarily good nor bad, in and of itself. Like any tool, it only does the work of its user.

Perhaps you have discovered the power of a lavish compliment to someone who doesn’t often receive even the most rudimentary of recognition or acknowledgment.

Perhaps you have discovered the power of a wide smile, a serious listen, and sincerity, even when you don’t feel like it, and even if you’re not very sincere about it.

Perhaps you have discovered the power of making someone feel good about themselves, and you do it often and freely.

If you find yourself doing all of these things or some of them, then you are probably quite charming. The world is yours if you want it, and it’s up to you whether you use your gift for good or evil.

But just bear in mind, a charm offensive is an enormous amount of work. The sheer effort required to build up a veritable souffle of goodwill, bonhomie and the sincerest of insincerity takes an immeasurable amount of effort.

Don’t be surprised if every once in a while you have to retreat to your castle and quietly live happily ever after. There’s no shame in that. It has happened to many a prince.

Perhaps, while recovering from the exhaustion of being charming, you can give love a quiet spin. If someone is planning to assassinate you, it probably won’t help, but it’s much less tiring than leading a life of charm.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bill-3.jpg

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.