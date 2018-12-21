Looking into how Dec. 25 became Christmas

Christmas is a celebration that emerged in Rome around 330. Unlike Easter our central feast, we do not know when Jesus was born. There were a few factors that led to develop our feast that celebrates the Incarnation.

There is something in the human experience that have led cultures to celebrate the summer and the winter solstice. The Jews had Hanukkah in the winter involving lights. Scandinavian’s had the God Thor coming from the top of the world at the solstice in his sleigh to bring gifts to the children. Rome celebrated the agricultural feast of Saturnalia for seven days. The middle day falling on Dec 21. It became renowned for its excessive revelries.

At the beginning of the fourth century, the Mithra cult from Persia was popular for its spirituality. A few days after the solstice when one could see that the days were getting longer, they celebrated the Sol Invictus, light defeating the darkness.

The last two were very popular in Rome at the beginning of the fourth century.

In 313 AD, Constantine Caesar accepted Christianity as one of the approved religions in the Roman Empire. In 325, the bishops of the local Christian churches gathered in Nicea, Asia Minor, to resolve a foundational issue about who Jesus is. They would decree that Jesus, the Son of God, was fully equal with the Father. They would go on to affirm the Christian belief in the oneness of God i.e. the Trinity. As part of the deliberations was the Bishop Nicholas of Myra, Asia Minor (aka Santa Claus).

About 330, in Rome, a feast was first celebrated. They celebrated that the Son of God had become flesh. They celebrated the Incarnation. Jesus the Son is God as is the Father and He is human as we are human. They rejoiced in the light of God’s grace. They were delighted to have become became children of God, really.

On Dec. 25, the Roman Christians celebrated the Christ Mass. Jesus is the only begotten Son of God become man. He made his welling with us to be our light and life.

The readings for this feast included a passage from Isaiah 52:7. Then a New Testament Reading form Hebrews 1,1-6 (NABRE):

In times past, God spoke in partial and various ways to our ancestors through the prophets;

in these last days, he has spoken to us through the Son,

whom he made heir of all things and though whom he created the universe…

You are my son; this day I have begotten you…

I will be a father to him, and he shall be a son to me.

Let all the angels of God worship him.

The Gospel passage is from the first chapter of John in which he was inspired to introduce Jesus in the most elegant of ways Jn 1:1-14:

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God,

And the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God…

What came to be through him was life, and this life was the light of the human race…

And the Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us,

And we saw his glory as of the Father’s only Son full of grace and truth.

These passages were at the center of the deliberations that produce the Nicene Creed. They are still read at the Mass on Christmas Day.

