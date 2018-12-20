It’s about time Cam was benched

Jeff Linville News Editor -

I was about to climb on my soapbox this week and preach about unfair prison sentencing, but then fresh news fell in my lap about our closest NFL team, and I couldn’t help but switch gears.

The Carolina Panthers have announced that quarterback Cam Newton is resting this weekend because of his sore shoulder and likely won’t play in the season final, either.

This is a decision that, quite frankly, comes about two weeks too late.

Cam came into the season off two rough years that dropped his career rating to less than 85. In today’s NFL, a rating of 85 or lower gets you benched. Blake Bortles is at 82 and people want to run him out of town. Heck, Ryan Fitzpatrick is at 100 and has been benched a couple of times this season.

With Norv Turner’s tutelage, Cam surged. Through the first 13 games, Cam hit 100 in rating eight times and his season overall was up around 99. Hitting 100+ in six straight games was the second-longest streak in the past decade, according to NFL.com.

However, against the Seahawks, Newton may have been running out of gas by the end. On the last drive, he was only throwing short dump-off throws to Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore. His only attempt further down the field was off-target to Greg Olsen.

Things got worse after that.

Against Tampa Bay the next week, he completed 68.3 percent of his passes, but those were the short ones again. His attempts to go downfield were picked off. He finished with a season-high four interceptions.

Against Cleveland, he seemed to have even more trouble throwing the intermediate routes and didn’t even attempt any deep balls.

I heard a stat in one game a couple of weeks ago that Cam has only completed three throws all season that went at least 20 yards in the air past the line of scrimmage.

Until this season, Cam had averaged about 12.3 yards per completion in his career. Against Cleveland it was 10.2 yards, and against the Saints on Monday night, it was 8.2 yards.

What good does it do to draft speed like Curtis Samuels and D.J. Moore if you can’t throw it far enough to challenge the defense? Teams have learned to crowd the line of scrimmage to slow the running game and dare Newton to go over the top.

And it isn’t just that Cam has had trouble throwing deep; he has been winding up at times just to sling the ball 12-15 yards downfield. He has been pulling the ball back and even dipping his back shoulder down in an attempt to create more power. This creates a very slow delivery that allows defensive backs more time to react to his throwing motion. Devin Funchess and Samuels have been getting tackled almost immediately after making the catch.

Moore might also be in the same boat, but he has been the bright spot in the passing game with his ability to break tackles and avoid the next tackler.

In the Monday night game, the announcers said that the Panthers didn’t have much talent at wide receiver and needed to invest a high pick in the 2019 draft. They already did. McCaffrey and Moore were first-rounders. Samuels and Funchess were second-rounders. The team moved up to take TE Ian Thomas at the top of the fourth round.

Yes, it seems like Funchess has had a case of the drops this year, but the NFL has only credited him with three drops this year because so many of the passes his direction were off-target to start with.

It’s not the receiving corps that has been the problem. It is that Cam doesn’t even attempt throws to the wideouts very often, and when he does, he often is inaccurate.

Here is another point to consider. Over his career, Cam has been at his best in crunch time. While he often had bad first halves or even bad three quarters, Cam would turn it on in the fourth. A couple of years ago a Monday night game stated that Cam was second only to Russell Wilson in fourth-quarter quarterback rating.

But in 2017 he sank to one of the worst in the league in this department, according to ESPN stats, and he continues to struggle this year.

Over the past five games, the Panthers have lost by an average of just four points, with none of them more than a touchdown. In any of those games, Cam could have led the offense down the field to tie the game or win it, but he just didn’t get the job done.

In the past you could always say, “Forget the stats. He does whatever it takes to win. If you need a first down, he’ll get.”

Now? Perhaps it is that his arm gets progressively weaker as the game goes along; I don’t know, but it is costing the team games.

Worst of all is the talk among the rabid TV media types who need to stir up trouble to drive ratings. Because the team is struggling, the media wants to convince people that coach Ron Rivera is going to get fired.

This would be a stupid mistake. Rivera is the best coach the Panthers have ever had. The way he has turned around the defense recently since demoting Eric Washington shows that.

And if Cam had a healthy arm to go with Norv’s offensive diversity, this team could be scary good.

Rivera needs to stay. Cam needs to sit.

And maybe it’s time to look closer at Taylor Heinicke and other options in case Cam’s shoulder turns out to be a deteriorating condition that never gets back to its previous strength.

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.

