There’s really one thing that separates adults and children. Children have the magic of pretend and as adults, we mostly embrace what we euphemistically call “reality.”

But there’s one contingent of adults who fly quietly under the radar of the real world, going about their real-world lives doing what the real-world demands they do, but secretly hanging on to the world of pretend.

These are the grown-up theater kids, or as you may better know them, the folks who do community theater. I was a member of this tribe when I was a teenager, and it’s not too much of a stretch to say it saved my life.

High school was a living hell for me. I was horrible at sports, the only skill that mattered, and it was just a piece of luck that I found something I was good at, that gave me self-confidence and allowed me to make some friends with a mutual interest.

But I left it behind at 19. Unlike high school, college was fun, and I didn’t need the escape of theater anymore. Besides, I went to live in a place where the theater was generally left to professionals.

But after a hiatus of 41 years, I am making a triumphant return to the stage. Talk about your comeback kid. Just before Halloween, Brack Llewellyn messaged me and asked if I would consider taking a part in a Christmas play he had written, a re-imagining of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” called “Uncle Charlie’s Christmas Carol.”

Well, that was just so flattering that as soon as I got everything worked out with my work schedule, I said yes. There were a few concerns. Would I be able to remember my lines at this late stage of life? Sometimes, I can’t remember what I ate for lunch. Could I create a character other than myself?

As I write this three days before we open on Saturday, the line-learning issue has not yet resolved itself. But all of my new theater pals — Nonesuchers, as they call themselves, what with being a part of Nonesuch Playmakers — congratulate me every night that I screw up a little less than the night before. It’s a very supportive group.

Several weeks ago, the first member of the cast to put down their script and rehearse from memory, little Ella Glyn Hopkins, who is only seven, nailed it. And Ella Glyn doesn’t just have lines. She has a speech. A pretty long speech. And she nailed every word, to thunderous applause from her cast mates. The bar was set. The pressure was on. Theater was starting to feel a bit like horse riding where the biggest challenge is also not to be shown up by a seven-year-old girl.

As the world’s oldest living theater kid, I remain optimistic that I’ll get it before Saturday, though time be a-ticking. My cast mates and director don’t seem nervous yet. But then, they are all quite good actors, so that could be a carefully crafted illusion.

Before, when I did this in high school, the goal was to escape my life, which is why I gave it up as soon as I had a life that didn’t beg for escape. But what I missed back then is that the magic is not just escaping your own life, but inhabiting someone else’s. For a little while, you get to be someone else, feel what they feel, and experience their life, for better or worse.

If you’ve never tried it, it’s very liberating to inhabit the psyche of another being in a more-or-less non-psychotic way. At the risk of sounding disrespectful to folks who struggle with real mental illness, acting is like all the fun of multiple personalities with none of the misery.

Pretend feels good. And I think we are sold a bill of goods when we are told it’s something we need to leave behind with childhood.

As far as creating a character, that was easy. I didn’t need to create anything. I just needed to find what was already there. I’ve had particular fun with my character because I’m the Ghost of Christmas Present, and as a ghost, I am doubly removed from reality. At the first table read, Brack told me he saw Christmas Present as this big, bombastic character who is larger than life. Okay, that sounded good. I’m big. I’d like to be larger than life, and I made a note to look up “bombastic” when I got home.

Brack said he often thought Present was from New Orleans. Well, that was a relief. My cast mates were already doing British accents, carefully adjusted for class and geography. Well, I can’t do a British accent, and I have no desire to learn. I worked for 20 years to get rid of the accent I had, and the last thing I want is a new one. It’s bad enough the old one has been creeping back in the past decade.

Not that I have the skills or desire to do a New Orleans accent either. I don’t even know what one sounds like. My first few tries were way more Bob Marley than French Quarter so I let that go right away, and concentrated on being larger-than-life, a much more attainable goal.

You see, Christmas Present is the embodiment of Christmas. All of it. All the joy, all the love, all the happiness, all the stress, all the pain, all the suffering, all the emotion. And it’s a lot of emotion, both good and bad.

What I hadn’t expected was Present’s love of Christmas was going to rub off on me. It’s not my favorite holiday: it’s too big, it’s too overwhelming, and it annoys me more than anything else. But while I’ve been inhabiting Present, he’s set up shop inside my head, and now I think I’m ready for a little comfort and joy in real life, too.

On Saturday and Sunday at the Senior Center, and Monday and Tuesday at the library — along with my fellow Nonesuchers — I hope to share that holiday spirit with others, now that I have learned a few lessons from a ghost.

Just like Ebeneezer Scrooge.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

