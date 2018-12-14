Elijah, John the Baptist, spoke of One to come

Lo, I send you the prophet Elijah before the great and terrible day that the Lord comes. (Mal 4,5 NRSV)

The ancient Christians applied these words to John the Baptist and Jesus. John is Elijah. Jesus is the one who is to come. We are in the middle of Advent. For the two middle Sundays the Gospel readings assigned are about John the Baptist. We listen to him calling out in order to prepare us for the coming of the Lord.

In the Gospel of Mark, John is introduced with words from Isaiah (40:3) “The voice of one crying in the desert ‘Prepare the way of the Lord.’” John came before the ministry of Jesus. He preached repentance. He practiced a baptism that washed away sin. He was softening the hearts and spirits of the Jews in preparation of the Lord Jesus.

John is in the desert along the banks of the Jordan not too far from the ancient highway that runs from Mesopotamia to Egypt. He was creating a stir and caravans journeyed from Jerusalem. They left the busyness of the marketplace for the solitude of the desert. They hoped to encounter a promise of God.

In reading about his work, I listen for the call to enter a time of repentance. “Repent and believe in the Gospel.” I need to prepare in order to celebrate the Word becoming flesh.

In the Gospel of Luke, the personal relationship of John and Jesus is explored. They are cousins and John is about six months before Jesus. The angel Gabriel announces both of their births. Their births are both unusual. Zachariah sings God’s praises for John. Mary magnifies the Lord for the impending birth of Jesus. The stories are intertwined. When their pregnant mothers encounter each other, Elizabeth declared to Mary, “…blessed is the fruit of your womb…the child in my womb leaped for joy.” (Luke 1:42-44) These stories, I will be reading on the weekdays just before Christmas day.

A song for Advent is the song of Zachariah. Zachariah is holding his new born son as he praises. He praises God for this dawn of a new age. (Luke 1:67-79.)

Blessed be the Lord, the God of Israel; he has come to his people and set them free.

He has raised up for us a mighty savior, born of the house of his servant David.

Through his holy prophets he promised of old

That he would save us from our enemies, from the hands of all who hate us.

He promised to show mercy to our fathers and to remember his holy covenant.

This was the oath he swore to our father Abraham:

To set us free from the hands of our enemies, free to worship him without fear,

Holy and righteous in his sight all the days of our life.

You, my child, shall be called the prophet of the Most High;

For you will go before the Lord to prepare his way,

To give his people knowledge of salvation by the forgiveness of their sins.

In the tender compassion of our God the dawn from on high shall break upon us,

To shine on those who dwell in darkness and the shadow of death,

And to guide our feet in the way of peace,

Amen.

