Technology carries silent dangers

We are currently facing increasing silent dangers in the area of wireless technology. Technology is speedily advancing with promises of more conveniences, high speed and efficiency. But wait a minute! Things that may look wondrous can have some serious consequences. Just how much are we as citizens willing to accept without considering health and other personal repercussions?

Wireless technology is quickly becoming ubiquitous. From cell phones, cordless phones, wireless internet, gaming consoles and microwaves, we are bombarded with electromagnetic radiation frequencies (EMFs). And now coming attached to your home, if not already, will be Smart Meters unless you notify your electric company that you want to opt out.

The NC Utilities Commission has not yet made final decisions with respect to opt-out policies. In addition to the invasion of privacy because they collect and transmit all kinds of data, there is a risk of this data being hacked. Also, there are serious health risks that have been reported by thousands of people where they have been deployed because of the high levels of electromagnetic radiation emitted.

I urge you to do your own research and would recommend looking for research that has been conducted independent of the power companies. Facebook has a site called Stop Smart Meters NC which gives research and information about what is happening with Smart Meters in North Carolina.

As scary as Smart Meters are, the proposed 5G cell towers are probably the most dangerous and intrusive of all. The 5G is radio wave technology on steroids. Nationwide, communities are being told by wireless companies that they have to build “small cell” wireless facilities in neighborhoods on streetlights and utility poles near homes, schools, churches, etc. in order to offer the 5G technology. In order to work properly the small cell wireless facilities must be placed approximately every 500 feet.

At the local, state, and federal level, new legislation and new zoning have plans to streamline the installation of these 5G “small cell” antennas in public rights-of-way. The 2017 5G Scientific Appeal (signed by more than 200 scientists and doctors from 35 countries) “recommend a moratorium on the roll-out of the fifth generation, 5G, for telecommunication until potential hazards for human health and the environment have been fully investigated by scientists independent from industry..RF_EMF has been proven to be harmful for humans and the environment.” (www.ehtrust.org)

Much of what I have researched reveals that 5G will have significant health risks, especially brain cancer. The following can occur with 5G: may be built directly in front of our homes, schools, and churches, community authority may be overruled, decreased property values, cumulative daily radiation exposure, will be added to our current technology, and the power on these towers could be turned up even higher than the proposed levels, if gotten into the wrong hands.

There are many sites on Facebook where concerned citizens share information and worldwide research on 5G. Citizens must speak up to voice our concerns.

Catherine Sewell

Lowgap