Pondering thoughts on snowy days

As I write this Tuesday, it’s been a couple of days of sitting at home since Surry County turned into Minnesota South.

When you are stuck inside for a few days, you start to ponder things — or at least I do. For instance:

If you have been unable to go out and get fast food or new supplies from the grocery store, you’ll find yourself digging pretty deep in the freezer and cabinets looking for food options.

If you find things in your freezer that still don’t sound appetizing after three days, you should probably just throw it out. You are never going to eat that stuff. I found a couple of things in my freezer from when a cousin of mine was crashing with me more than five years ago.

I should probably use the same logic to books. If you buy several books at once — say the library’s used book sale — you might grab up something that you definitely want to read, but also a couple of things that “sound interesting.” You’ll get around to those books one day.

But then the new Dean Koontz comes out, and a friend says you just have to try this new book that had her doubled over with laughter, and you go to the movies and see “The Crimes of Grindelwald” and think you really should re-read the last couple of Harry Potter books. Not to mention the Netflix and Hulu bingewatching.

One day you look around and see a whole bookcase full of things you meant to read but haven’t even after years and years. If you get snowed in, and the power is knocked out so there is no TV and no internet, will you read them? Be honest.

Yes, I used to be one of those book lovers insisting that the book is always better than the movie. However, there are only so many hours in a day, and only so many books I can read — especially with tired eyes after a long day of staring at a computer screen. I can watch a couple of movies in one night — and have done so many times.

At 3:03 p.m. Tuesday a snow plow went by my house. Coming just two-and-a-half days after the height of the storm, this is actually pretty fast compared to usual. Instead, a big shout out to neighbors who take it upon themselves to try to keep the roads somewhat passable.

Of course, the snow plow could have come Monday evening and I still couldn’t have left the house Tuesday. My attempts to shovel a path to my car left me nonambulatory — couch-bound, if you will — with back issues.

I don’t see a lot of commercials (thanks to Netflix and Hulu), but I did notice during weekend football that Heineken digitally altered its uncomfortable holiday commercial. Have you seen both versions?

A guy walks into the family gathering for Christmas. The camera shows a man, then it says father underneath. It shows an attractive woman looking lovingly at the camera, then the word sister appears underneath.

I have a sister. She’s never looked at me like that. I’ve had girlfriends who looked at me like that. Awkward.

Apparently, some other viewers had the same reaction. The new version I saw Sunday showed the same view. You can see the pretty woman on the sofa looking lovingly at the camera. However, before the word sister appears on the screen, someone quickly walks across your field of view from right to left, blocking the sofa (and the word).

Phew! Now we can just assume it is his date.

Are people actually falling for the diamond industry’s attempts to pass off junk as expensive?

For a century the diamond “experts” have tried to convince us that the reason you pay thousands for a rock that came out of the earth is because diamonds are rare (they aren’t) and they are perfect. They spent millions on advertising trying to convince us that clarity and color are what make some diamonds vastly more expensive than others. They have outright mocked diamonds with any color to them at all as inferior and not worth our money.

I even watched a special on TV where diamond mine workers were basically chucking tea-colored diamonds into a reject pile of stones.

Now the industry wants us to spend a lot of money on these “inferior” rocks? Why, just because they started calling them chocolate diamonds? They tried to convince me those rocks are worthless. It worked; I’m not buying any of them.

I have Facebook friends who are school teachers. I will never understand why they get so excited about snow days. In most any other profession, Mother Nature canceling work would be a good break from the everyday.

However, schools have a set number of instruction hours that they must meet every year. If a blizzard shuts schools for a few days, then those days have to be made up somewhere else in the calendar. They aren’t free days. So why get excited about a snow day? It just means a more constipated calendar further down the line.

Oh well, now I’m hungry again. I guess I’ll get on my hands and knees and check out the bottom cabinet for canned goods. Surely something tasty is hiding behind the tuna and Chef Boyardee.

